The country where Poklonskaya was appointed ambassador extradited the envoy of Venezuela to the USA :: Politics :: RBC

The Cape Verdean authorities extradited Venezuelan special envoy Alex Saab, who was detained at the request of the United States. This week, Ukraine demanded that Cape Verde extradite Natalia Poklonskaya, appointed Russian ambassador to the republic.

Poster requesting the release of Alex Saab in Caracas

(Photo: Ariana Cubillos / AP)



The Cape Verdean authorities have extradited a businessman and Venezuela’s special envoy to the African Union, Alex Saab, to the United States, Reuters reported, citing the island nation’s national radio.

In the United States, Saab is accused of laundering $ 350 million through the American financial system in favor of the Venezuelan government. The businessman was detained in June 2020 at the airport on the island of Sal during a joint operation of Cape Verde and Interpol. The diplomat was heading from Venezuela to Iran in a private jet, which boarded in Cape Verde for refueling.

In the spring of 2021, the Supreme Court of Cape Verde granted the US request, but the decision remained with the government of the state.

Saab’s lawyers called the US accusations “politically motivated”, and before that declared his diplomatic immunity. The Venezuelan government, in turn, has repeatedly demanded the release of Saab. After the arrest, the republic’s authorities said that Saab was a Venezuelan diplomat who was on a “humanitarian mission” in Iran.