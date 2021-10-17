The EP raised the issue of suspending the visa-free regime for Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova

French MEP Julie Leschanteau raised the issue of the expediency of suspending the work of the visa liberalization scheme in relation to Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova because of the problems that arose in connection with its operation. The parliamentarian expressed her opinion on this matter in an appeal to the European Commission. RT got acquainted with the document.

“Liberalization of the visa regime for citizens of Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine is starting to create problems for EU member states due to the large number of unsubstantiated asylum applications submitted through the EU entry mechanism under this visa issuance scheme,” Leschanto said.



For example, in June – August 2021, Germany recorded a “sharp increase” in the number of asylum applications filed by Georgian citizens – 51% more than in the same period in 2019.

An even greater increase in the number of the same requests to the German side during the same time (an increase of 429%) was registered by the citizens of Moldova. A similar situation also takes place in Belgium, the Czech Republic and Italy, the MP said.

In addition, Leschanto recalled the report of the European Commission dated August 4, 2021, which states that Kiev, Tbilisi and Chisinau “continue to fulfill the requirements” necessary for the liberalization of the visa regime.

This, as the parliamentarian emphasized, surprised the EU member states.

“Does the European Commission intend to respond to so many inappropriate applications for asylum from citizens of Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine, calling for the suspension of the visa liberalization scheme for these countries?” – Leschanto asked in her address to the EC.

At the end of September, the online edition EUobserver reported that a number of EU countries, including Germany, France and Italy, raised the issue of a possible suspension of the visa-free regime with Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova and the states of the Western Balkans.

It was clarified that the reason for launching such a discussion was cases of illegal residence and unfounded requests for asylum from citizens of the listed states.

The EU visa-free regime with Moldova was introduced in 2014, with Ukraine and Georgia in 2017.

It gives the citizens of these countries the right to stay within the Schengen area for up to 90 days in total every six months.