https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211017/vizy-1754918839.html

The European Parliament thought about the abolition of visa-free travel with Ukraine and Georgia

European Parliament thinks about canceling visa-free travel with Ukraine and Georgia – Radio Sputnik, 10/17/2021

The European Parliament thought about the abolition of visa-free travel with Ukraine and Georgia

French MEP Julie Leschanteau raised the issue of the work of the visa liberalization scheme for Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova, reports … Radio Sputnik, 17.10.2021

2021-10-17T12: 31

2021-10-17T12: 31

2021-10-17T12: 31

in the world

in the world

Ukraine

Georgia

moldavia

Germany

France

European Union

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155184/37/1551843730_83:350:2946:1961_1920x0_80_0_0_3b6d2027976667c37e4f56a56a372700.jpg

MOSCOW, October 17 / Radio Sputnik. French MEP Julie Leschanteau raised the issue of the work of the scheme to liberalize the visa regime with respect to Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova, reports RT. Leschanto appealed to the European Commission and voiced a number of problems that arose as a result of this process: “The liberalization of the visa regime for citizens of Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine is starting to create problems for the EU member states due to the large number of unsubstantiated asylum applications submitted through the entry mechanism. in the EU within the framework of this scheme of issuing visas “, – said the MP. It is reported that in the period from June to August this year in Germany there was a” sharp increase “in the number of applications for asylum. Citizens of Georgia filed 51% more such applications compared to the same period in 2019, while the number of such requests from Moldovans increased by 429%. Leschanto referred to the report of the European Commission dated August 4, 2021, which said that the countries “continue to fulfill the requirements” necessary for the liberalization of the visa regime. The parliamentarian noted that the data of the report surprised the representatives of the EU member states. Earlier it was reported that in September 2021 some EU countries, including France, Germany and Italy, have brought up for discussion the question of suspending the visa-free regime for Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova and the Western Balkans. The EU’s visa-free regime with Moldova has been in effect since 2014, with Ukraine and Georgia since 2017 Earlier, radio Sputnik reported that the European Parliament had warned Ukraine about the cancellation of the loan and visa-free travel. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210912/granitsa-1749777917.html

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210911/es-1749682459.html

Ukraine

Georgia

moldavia

Germany

France

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155184/37/1551843730_576:270:2831:1961_1920x0_80_0_0_f39ec67255e61829ba61630605eefa00.jpg

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Radio Sputnik internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, Germany, France, European Union, European Commission, European Parliament