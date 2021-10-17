https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211017/vizy-1754918839.html
The European Parliament thought about the abolition of visa-free travel with Ukraine and Georgia
European Parliament thinks about canceling visa-free travel with Ukraine and Georgia – Radio Sputnik, 10/17/2021
The European Parliament thought about the abolition of visa-free travel with Ukraine and Georgia
French MEP Julie Leschanteau raised the issue of the work of the visa liberalization scheme for Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova, reports … Radio Sputnik, 17.10.2021
2021-10-17T12: 31
2021-10-17T12: 31
2021-10-17T12: 31
in the world
in the world
Ukraine
Georgia
moldavia
Germany
France
European Union
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155184/37/1551843730_83:350:2946:1961_1920x0_80_0_0_3b6d2027976667c37e4f56a56a372700.jpg
MOSCOW, October 17 / Radio Sputnik. French MEP Julie Leschanteau raised the issue of the work of the scheme to liberalize the visa regime with respect to Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova, reports RT. Leschanto appealed to the European Commission and voiced a number of problems that arose as a result of this process: “The liberalization of the visa regime for citizens of Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine is starting to create problems for the EU member states due to the large number of unsubstantiated asylum applications submitted through the entry mechanism. in the EU within the framework of this scheme of issuing visas “, – said the MP. It is reported that in the period from June to August this year in Germany there was a” sharp increase “in the number of applications for asylum. Citizens of Georgia filed 51% more such applications compared to the same period in 2019, while the number of such requests from Moldovans increased by 429%. Leschanto referred to the report of the European Commission dated August 4, 2021, which said that the countries “continue to fulfill the requirements” necessary for the liberalization of the visa regime. The parliamentarian noted that the data of the report surprised the representatives of the EU member states. Earlier it was reported that in September 2021 some EU countries, including France, Germany and Italy, have brought up for discussion the question of suspending the visa-free regime for Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova and the Western Balkans. The EU’s visa-free regime with Moldova has been in effect since 2014, with Ukraine and Georgia since 2017 Earlier, radio Sputnik reported that the European Parliament had warned Ukraine about the cancellation of the loan and visa-free travel. Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210912/granitsa-1749777917.html
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210911/es-1749682459.html
Ukraine
Georgia
moldavia
Germany
France
Radio Sputnik
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
Radio Sputnik
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
Radio Sputnik
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155184/37/1551843730_576:270:2831:1961_1920x0_80_0_0_f39ec67255e61829ba61630605eefa00.jpg
Radio Sputnik
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
Radio Sputnik
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova, Germany, France, European Union, European Commission, European Parliament
The European Parliament thought about the abolition of visa-free travel with Ukraine and Georgia