The father of a terminally ill boy from China independently created a medicine for him

Menkes disease is a fatal disease that causes stunted growth, nervous system abnormalities, and characteristic curling of hair. Because of this, Menkes disease is also referred to as “curly hair disease.” These pathologies are caused by a violation of the cellular transport of copper in the human body – children with this disease do not live longer than several years.

A man named Xu Wei, after learning about Menkes’ disease from his son, was able to independently synthesize an experimental drug – the amino acid histidine copper. Xu learned about the drug by reading American research journals through an internet translator.

With only a secondary education, Xu enrolled in public university courses that allowed him to learn how to manufacture pharmaceuticals and ensure quality control. Due to the high complexity and high cost of industrial production of the medicine he created, Xu decided to create a medicine at home.

Having tested the resulting drug first on rats, then on himself, Xu Wei injected it to his son. An examination at the hospital revealed that the drug worked for the boy. Xu’s drug creation cost about $ 62,000 and helped his son in part – he survived, but he cannot turn over or speak.

The Chinese medical community indicates that Xu Wei has entered an ethical “gray zone” and now bears absolute responsibility for the health of his son.

