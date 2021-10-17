The first reviews of “Black Widow” with Scarlett Johansson appeared online. Here’s how she was rated

The first reviews of the upcoming superhero movie Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson have surfaced online. The spy thriller was expected to be received with enthusiasm – it is even called one of the best solo films of Marvel. Those who watched the film noted a lot of cool action, emotional moments, good humor, Johansson’s excellent acting and excellently played supporting roles.
However, there were also those who did not like the film.
The premiere of “Black Widow” in Russia will take place on July 8th. New week – new freebie! See which games are giving away for free right now