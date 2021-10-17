The first reviews of “Black Widow” with Scarlett Johansson appeared online. Here’s how she was rated

The first reviews of the upcoming superhero movie Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson have surfaced online. The spy thriller was expected to be received with enthusiasm – it is even called one of the best solo films of Marvel. Those who watched the film noted a lot of cool action, emotional moments, good humor, Johansson’s excellent acting and excellently played supporting roles.

Black Widow is one of Marvel’s finest solo films. The film is excellent from start to finish. Good surprises, emotional moments, cool action and Scarlett Johansson, who was revealed in this role. Director Cate Shortland did it. Bravo. – Brandon Davies





I liked Black Widow! As I expected from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film is filled with crazy and mind blowing action, characteristic humor and emotional moments that touch the soul. – Meagan Damore





Black Widow is an adrenaline-filled spy film with lots of action scenes, dizzying dynamics and a gripping supporting cast. Nothing bold and daring, but he will not leave fans indifferent. – Matt Neglia





Black Widow is packed with incredible action scenes. It’s so nice to see Natasha again, even if sometimes she fades into the background. Florence Pugh stole all the attention. Her chemistry with Scarlett Johansson makes the film the way it turned out! – Tessa Smith

However, there were also those who did not like the film.

Black Widow is disappointing. Despite Scarlett Johansson’s efforts, the film suffers from script, pace and poor character design. The start is promising, but in the second half it turns into a scattered and uneven mess. The film turned out to be ordinary, boring and devoid of Marvel magic. – Scott Menzel

