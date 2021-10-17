The first reviews of “Black Widow” with Scarlett Johansson appeared online. Here’s how she was rated

Cornelius Chandler
The first reviews of the upcoming superhero movie Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson have surfaced online. The spy thriller was expected to be received with enthusiasm – it is even called one of the best solo films of Marvel. Those who watched the film noted a lot of cool action, emotional moments, good humor, Johansson’s excellent acting and excellently played supporting roles.

