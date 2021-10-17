The government announced the importance of PR for the development of the Kuriles :: Politics :: RBC

To increase the number of tourists on the Kuril Islands, it is necessary to develop infrastructure and PR. This opinion was voiced by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko during a trip to the Sakhalin Region, reports TASS.

Grigorenko said that the tourism sector on the Kuril Islands has its own specifics, but this, he believes, is the region’s peculiarity. “We need a little logistics, infrastructure, PR, because many places are unknown to the general public,” the Deputy Prime Minister said, adding that he had already discussed this with the regional authorities.

Japanese Foreign Ministry protested over the visit of members of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers to the Kuril Islands



Deputy Prime Ministers Grigorenko and Marat Khasnullin went to the Sakhalin Region on behalf of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. In the plans of the trip, in particular, – a visit to the Kuril central regional hospital, a meeting with businessmen to discuss investment projects and a visit to the fish processing complex “Yasny”, located on the island of Iturup.

Japan considers this island part of its territory, in connection with which the country’s Foreign Ministry expressed an official protest to Moscow over the visit of officials. “This is incompatible with Japan’s consistent position,” the Tokyo office explained. The country’s government regards the Kuril Islands Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and the Haboimai group of islands as their “northern territories”. The islands were ceded by the USSR as a result of World War II in 1945, Russia refuses to transfer them to Japan.