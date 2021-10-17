The head of the Pentagon will declare “NATO’s open doors” for Ukraine and Georgia :: Politics :: RBC

Lloyd Austin will visit these countries next week and challenge them to meet the requirements for membership in the alliance. In Brussels, he will take part in the NATO summit, where “Russia’s destabilizing actions” will be discussed

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin will visit Georgia, Ukraine and Romania next week, and will also take part in a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, the press service of the US Department of Defense reported.

He is going to discuss with the heads of state issues of security in the Black Sea and strengthening cooperation. During his visit to Ukraine and Georgia, Austin “will emphasize that NATO’s doors are open and will urge countries to make the necessary changes so that they can qualify for membership in the alliance,” the Pentagon said.

“We reaffirm and strengthen the sovereignty of the countries that are on the forefront of Russian aggression,” the press service of the department quotes a high-ranking representative of the US Department of Defense.

Austin intends to hold meetings with the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, the presidents of Ukraine and Romania, Vladimir Zelensky and Klaus Yohannis, the defense ministers of these countries and the American servicemen stationed there, the Pentagon reported earlier. In particular, during his trip to Ukraine, he “will confirm his unshakable support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of the country. The exact dates of the visit were not indicated in the department.