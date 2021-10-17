The house where the movie “Edward Scissorhands” was filmed became a museum

https://ria.ru/20211005/muzey-1753011706.html

MOSCOW, October 5 – RIA Novosti. In the United States, the house from Tim Burton’s film Edward Scissorhands (1990) starring Johnny Depp was bought by fans of the tape, who created a museum in the mansion, according to TMZ. New owners, Joey Klops and his wife, said they named their cottage in Philadelphia “Land of Scissors”. They filled it with artifacts from the movie. For example, they found the original tools that the actor used to trim the bush, as well as a pack of cigarettes that he forgot on the set. Joey says Depp was the only one allowed to smoke during filming. The couple also recreated the atmosphere of the Tim Burton film with minor renovations to the house. The mansion was bought last year for $ 230,000, according to the Daily Mail. Tours are free for everyone.

