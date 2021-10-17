The Ministry of Internal Affairs explained the new procedure for the departure of children abroad :: Society :: RBC

According to the new rules, for one child to travel abroad, it is enough to obtain consent from one of the legal representatives, and not both, as before. At the same time, parents have the right to file a statement of disagreement with such departure.

In Russia, on October 17, new rules for the departure of children abroad came into force. Parents can now prohibit taking the child away, the Russian Interior Ministry told RBC.

“Under the new rules, for a child to go abroad alone, the consent of one of the legal representatives (parents, adoptive parents, guardians) is enough for him, and not both – as it was before,” the department said.

At the same time, as noted in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the parents have the right to file a statement of disagreement with such an exit. They can also indicate in which specific countries and for what period children are prohibited from traveling.

“You can submit an application or withdraw it at any convenient territorial agency of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for migration, and for those living abroad, at the Russian embassy or consulate,” the police said.

According to the ministry, a parent who is a citizen of Russia and has forbidden the child to leave the country can take him abroad if he wishes, but a foreign parent cannot.