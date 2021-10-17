The Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Internal Affairs have developed new road signs – Gazeta.Ru

The Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Internal Affairs have developed new road signs and proposed to put them into circulation, reports RIA News”…

New signs have been developed to indicate charging points for electric vehicles and places where bus traffic is prohibited. Also, a new type of markings has been created – for diagonal pedestrian crossings.

“To inform drivers about the places of charging electric vehicles at service facilities, a new sign of additional information (plate) 8.26“ Charging of electric vehicles ”is being introduced, – it is indicated in the message.

The new sign 3.34 “No bus traffic” is planned to be introduced based on the experience gained during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, when public transport was restricted in the territories of the cities where the matches were held.

In addition, the project also proposes to allow the combination of road sign 3.1 “No entry” with signs “Type of vehicle” and “Validity period”.

Formerly the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Transport offered limit the speed of buses without belts to 70 km / h.