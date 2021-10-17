The Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Internal Affairs proposed to ban parking on the islands of security :: Society :: RBC

The ministries note that now in order to combat chaotic parking and ensure visibility, the safety islands have to be fenced with concrete blocks and other structures, which reduces road safety

The Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Internal Affairs proposed to amend the Traffic Rules (SDA), which relate to the islands of safety. This is reported by “RIA Novosti” with reference to the draft government decree.

Both departments have proposed to prohibit stopping and movement of vehicles on the “islands of safety”. “Supplement with the following paragraph: (Stopping is prohibited) on guide islands and safety islands,” the draft resolution says.

The explanatory note to the document specifies that in order to combat chaotic parking and in order to ensure visibility, small architectural forms or concrete blocks that are not intended for this have to be placed in such places, which worsen not only the appearance of the city, but also reduce road safety, especially in at night and in winter.

“Amendments to the traffic rules in terms of eliminating traffic, stopping and parking on guide islands and safety islands will improve the visibility of vehicles and increase road safety at intersections and pedestrian crossings,” the document says.