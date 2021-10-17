The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation is preparing a new ban for drivers

The elimination of “islands of safety” should improve visibility on the road

Photo: Vadim Akhmetov © URA.RU

The Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, proposed to prohibit stopping at the “security islands”. This should improve the visibility of vehicles.

“Amendments to the traffic rules in terms of eliminating traffic, stopping and parking on guide islands and safety islands will improve the visibility of vehicles and ensure increased road safety at intersections and pedestrian crossings,” the text of the project says. Information is provided by RIA Novosti

The Ministry of Transport also proposed to introduce new road signs. In particular, signs indicating charging points for electric vehicles. Earlier, the department also proposed to control the fatigue of drivers, writes “Ridus”. It is planned to introduce a system that detects fatigue by the pupil and pulse rate.