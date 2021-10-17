The number of victims of road accidents with buses in Nizhny Novgorod increased to 24

https://ria.ru/20211016/dtp-1754872285.html
2021-10-16T18: 27
2021-10-16T18: 27
2021-10-16T20: 05
incidents
Nizhny Novgorod
Russia
MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The number of injured in the collision of two buses and a truck in the Nizhny Novgorod region increased to 24, a representative of emergency services told RIA Novosti. Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the region reported 16 injured, and the press service of the regional government – about 18. “24 people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. 21 – on an outpatient basis, “- said the interlocutor of the agency. The collision of a Gazel truck and two buses – PAZ and LiAZ – happened on Saturday afternoon in the Moscow region of Nizhny Novgorod. According to preliminary information from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the region, a truck driver, leaving the adjacent territory, in the presence of a “give way” sign collided with a LiAZ bus, which collided with a PAZ minibus.
