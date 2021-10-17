The procedure for exporting children abroad has changed in Russia

On Sunday, October 17, an order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs came into force in Russia, approving a new procedure for children to travel abroad. Now one of the parents can prohibit the export of the child to a certain country or even abroad.

According to the new order, a parent, guardian or legal representative can submit an application prohibiting the child from traveling abroad, and their demand “will be taken into account by the territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.”

In the application, the representative will be able to prohibit the export of a child up to the age of 18 or indicate certain dates. You can also specify a separate country or prohibit the export of the child abroad altogether.

At the same time, the right to take the child abroad remains with the guardian who applied for the ban, if he has Russian citizenship. If the applicant is a foreign citizen, then the child will not be able to travel with him or with the other parent.

The corresponding application will be considered by the territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs within two days. It will be possible to withdraw it out of court by contacting any division for migration issues or a diplomatic mission.

The presence or absence of such a prohibition will be checked at the border control. At the same time, disputes on this matter will continue to be resolved through the courts.

According to the changes in 2019, now for a child to travel abroad with one of the parents, adoptive parents or guardians, the consent of the second parent is not required. However, if a minor travels alone, and one of the parents has submitted an application not to agree to his departure, the child will not be able to leave Russia.

