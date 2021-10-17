The procedure for exporting children abroad has changed in Russia

Parents will be able to restrict the child’s travel abroad for a certain period

On October 17, a new procedure for the export of minors abroad came into effect in Russia. URA.RU has collected the most important changes.

The child’s legal representatives have the right to prohibit taking him out of Russia until he reaches the age of majority, or to specify the start and end dates of the travel restriction period.

The requirement of parents, adoptive parents, guardians or legal representatives of children who do not agree with their departure abroad will be taken into account by the territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

Also, a dissenting parent has the right to restrict the departure of a minor to all countries or to determine a specific list of states, the export of a child to which is prohibited. If he has Russian citizenship, the applicant is able to independently take the child abroad, and if the applicant is a foreign citizen, then the child cannot travel with him or with the other parent.

The person who filed a statement of disagreement with the departure of the child can now withdraw his statement out of court. To do this, it will be enough to contact any department for migration and diplomatic treaties.

The deadlines for working on migration issues with incoming applications have been reduced from five to two working days.

