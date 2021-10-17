The Russian woman has filed a lawsuit against the managers of the property of the billionaire Epstein. She claims that he raped her for two years.

Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: Associated Press

The lawsuit was filed in the Court of the Southern District of New York as a class one, that is, compensation for damage should be not only to the plaintiff, but also to other potential victims of Epstein. The name of the Russian woman is not disclosed in it. In it, she claims that Epstein fraudulently lured dozens of women from Russia and other European countries, promising career prospects.

According to the document, since 2017, Epstein lured a girl who lived in Moscow under the pretext of promoting her career to her homes in Paris, Florida and the Virgin Islands, where he repeatedly raped her. At that moment, the girl was “a little over 20 years old.” In the lawsuit, the Russian woman also accuses financier assistant Leslie Groff of facilitating travel arrangements, including buying plane tickets and making appointments.

For two years, up to his arrest, Epstein used the Russian woman “as an object for his sexual gratification.”

In the lawsuit, the Russian woman talks in detail about her acquaintance with Epstein, as well as about several of his employees, including a Russian-speaking woman. In August 2017, the girl was a student at Moscow University and applied for a job as a personal assistant at an unnamed financial firm. Then an unknown person contacted her on WhatsApp and introduced her to a woman who asked the Russian woman to send her her resume, a link to Instagram and her photos.

In a conversation on Skype, the woman told the girl that it was “not just a job, but an investment in oneself and an opportunity to build a successful career.” She invited her to Paris for another interview. The lawsuit claims that as soon as the Russian woman arrived in France, Epstein raped her.

Leslie Groff’s attorneys deny the allegations. They stated that the lawsuit did not contain any factual assertion that Groff “in any way knowingly committed any wrongdoing or was aware of any wrongdoing committed by Jeffrey Epstein.”

Jeffrey Epstein was accused of human trafficking for their sexual exploitation. The investigation claimed that he “lent” girls, including minors, to other influential people. In July 2019, Epstein was detained. A month later, he was found dead in a prison cell, where he was awaiting trial. According to the official version, the cause of death was suicide.