“The time of persuasion is over”: Myasnikov demanded the introduction of compulsory vaccination

TV presenter and doctor Alexander Myasnikov published a message on his Telegram channel in which he advocated the introduction of mandatory vaccination against the coronavirus of risk groups, namely the elderly and chronically ill people.

The doctor noted that tobacco fights off half of its consumers, millions of people die from alcohol a year, and sausages, pastries and soda kill tens of millions a year.

“All these are undoubted facts, but we smoke, drink and overeat! And we also say:” He who does not smoke and does not drink, he will die healthy! “- stated Myasnikov.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that these same people oppose vaccination against coronavirus, coming up with excuses that “the vaccine is raw” and that “people are dying from side effects.”

“Some kind of impenetrable stupidity! Yes, and infectious stupidity!” – the doctor was indignant.

He argued that a fighter in a bulletproof vest could get a bullet in the head, a motorcycle rider in a helmet could crash, and a strapped-on passenger could die in a car accident. “So what: we will cancel seat belts, helmets, body armor ?!”, – he asked a question.

“I am for the mandatory vaccination of risk groups: the elderly and chronically ill people,” Myasnikov said, adding that the vaccine is the only working remedy.

“I believe that the time for persuasion is over,” he stressed, also asking to “shut the mouth” of opponents of vaccines, since they have nothing to offer that is even half as effective as a vaccine.