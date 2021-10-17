https://ria.ru/20211017/pentagon-1754934294.html

The United States disclosed the details of the visit of the head of the Pentagon to Ukraine and Georgia

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin will discuss the security of the Black Sea during his visit to Ukraine, Georgia and Romania next week, the US military said. RIA Novosti, 17.10.2021

WASHINGTON, October 17 – RIA Novosti. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin will discuss the security of the Black Sea during his visit to Ukraine, Georgia and Romania this week, the US military said. “All three countries border the Black Sea, so Austin will speak with their leaders about security in the Black Sea and will seek to strengthen cooperation between these countries, “the Pentagon said in a statement. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin during his visit to Ukraine and Georgia this week will emphasize that NATO’s doors are open for these countries, the Pentagon said.” Austin will emphasize both in Georgia and and in Ukraine that the door to NATO is open and will call on these countries to make the changes necessary to make them meet the requirements for membership in the defense alliance, “the Pentagon said in a statement.” We reaffirm and strengthen the sovereignty of countries that are at the forefront Russian aggression, “a senior Pentagon official said in this regard. The Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin will also meet with American soldiers stationed in these countries during his visit to Ukraine, Georgia and Romania this week. “Along with the leaders of these countries, Austin will meet with the US military, who work with and the Romanian military, “the Pentagon said in a statement.

