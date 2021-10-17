“There are several cards up their sleeve” – ​​Telegraph assessed the prospects for an agreement between London and Moscow in the event of an aggravation of the energy crisis

If the energy crisis, in the center of which is Great Britain, deepens, the country may agree to an agreement to increase gas supplies from Russia. As noted by The Daily Telegraph, London can persuade Moscow to sell more gas by refusing to condemn “military and strategic adventures in Crimea and Ukraine” and starting negotiations on trade deals with Russia.

Speaking at a plenary session of the Russian Energy Week international forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied the fact that Moscow is using gas supplies to Europe to advance its own interests. “Russia does not use any weapons at all“- said the Russian leader in response to a question whether his country is using energy as a weapon, citing all the accusations”politically motivated chatter“.

As noted by The Daily Telegraph, there is no doubt that Europe is in the grip of an energy crisis of the same magnitude as the crisis of the 1970s. At the same time, the UK is in the midst of this crisis: energy prices are rising and energy companies are going bankrupt.

Nevertheless, the publication believes that Putin, “well versed in the art of manipulation”, Without hesitation uses all the levers that are at his disposal. Gas supplies are as much a tool of war as Russian tanks and missiles. And they are directed there – in the heart of the West.

The energy crisis in the UK and Europe has been brewing for years. Over the past year, wholesale gas prices have increased more than fivefold. In addition, on some trading days, prices soared 20% or 30%, which is a sign that the market is under a lot of stress.

One of the reasons The Daily Telegraph cites the move to cleaner, renewable energy means that gas is viewed as “reliable, not too dirty transitional fuel”And the demand for it is growing. Large-scale economic stimulus programs around the world in connection with the recovery of countries after the coronavirus pandemic also contributed to the increase in demand.

Moreover, the fact that most of the demand comes from Asia means that Europe lacks reliable sources of supply. And Russia, the only country with enough reserves to tackle the crisis, has been holding back supplies to maximize its influence in the West and to remind how much the continent is dependent on energy supplies.

However, as the newspaper notes, the UK is less than other European countries dependent on supplies from Russia. In particular, the vast majority of gas to the country comes from British territorial waters, and the rest from reliable partners such as Norway, Qatar and other countries in the Middle East. In total, less than 3% of deliveries come from Russia.

“We are not dependent on Russian oil or gas. We are not worried about the security of supply. This is a question of high world gas prices. Europe receives about 41 percent of its gas from Russia. They are largely exposed to the threat of pressure from Moscow. Great Britain is fortunate enough to have sovereign access to gas reserves in the North Sea, which many European countries do not have, so we are much better protected than our European partners.“- said a senior source in the British government.

Nevertheless, the publication warns that Moscow’s decisions largely determine the world gas price, which determines whether the UK will be able to purchase the required amount.

As noted by The Daily Telegraph, a thaw has begun in relations between Russia and the UK. In particular, the Russian billionaire and owner of the Chelsea football club, Roman Abramovich, is attending the team’s matches again after an 18-month hiatus due to visa problems. In addition, the British are hearing less and less about “outrageous poisonings on British soil“. In this regard, the publication asks the question, can we talk about preparing the ground for an “agreement” under which Russia will supply more gas to the UK?

In this question “UK has a few cards up its sleeve“. So, London can refuse to condemn “military and strategic adventures of Russia in the Crimea and Ukraine ”. In addition, London may make it easier for Russian companies to place their shares on the London Stock Exchange, which would be very useful given the fact that on Thursday the Russian stock market rose and renewed its maximum during the trading session.

Moreover, as a last resort, the UK could persuade Russia to sell more gas by agreeing to negotiate trade deals that London had previously refused due to “bad reputation»Moscow. This would help “integration of the Russian economy into the Western world”And would become a precedent for transactions with other countries.

But “what would really convince Russia“So these are long-term contracts for the supply of gas, in which this fossil fuel would be guaranteed a place among the energy resources for many years, believes The Daily Telegraph. According to experts, it would be unprofitable to conclude long-term contracts in times of crisis, but such agreements would protect the UK from sharp fluctuations in gas prices.

Of course, the publication emphasizes, there is still a long way to go before such radical measures. Now the British government is not even considering this issue. It is expected that closer to November, Russia will fill its own storage facilities, which means it will be able to increase supply on the world market. In addition, it is quite possible that Europe will experience rather mild weather in winter, which will lead to a decrease in energy demand.