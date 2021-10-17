“This is a conspiracy”: Strelkov expressed a version of mass vodka poisoning in Russia

THIS MESSAGE (MATERIAL) IS CREATED AND (OR) DISTRIBUTED BY A FOREIGN MASS MEDIA PERFORMING THE FUNCTIONS OF A FOREIGN AGENT, AND (OR) A RUSSIAN LEGAL OFFICER AND A FUNCTIONAL OFFICER.

The mass poisoning of Russians with fake alcohol was the result of a “conspiracy”, said the former head of the DPR Ministry of Defense Igor Strelkov.

“The handwriting is exactly the same. If I were responsible for conducting the investigation, I would simply have to assume that there was a single intent – a conspiracy to massacre representatives of the indigenous population, ”he wrote on his VKontakte page.

Strelkov drew attention to the fact that over the past month there have already been two large counterfeit poisonings – in the Orenburg region and Yekaterinburg. At the same time, in Yekaterinburg, the suspects in the distribution of “fake” vodka are of Caucasian origin.

According to the former commander-in-chief of the DPR militia, citizens of the Russian Federation are being prepared for war “all against all”, and he “constantly meets” evidence of this.

Earlier, the death toll from methanol in Yekaterinburg rose to 18. According to the latest data, entrepreneurs Armen Avetisyan and Nadir Mammadov ran the outlet where counterfeit alcohol was poured.

In the Orenburg region, 34 people died as a result of alcohol poisoning.