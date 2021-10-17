This is why Will Smith got fat: what will the film “King Richard” tell and show the world?

Back this summer, Warner Bros. has shared the official trailer for the “King Richard” biopic. A few months later, a feature film about the Williams family was released on the big screens.

Will Smith played the leading role in the sports drama directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. It is the father of the family, Richard, who will become the starting point and the most important image of the picture.

By the way, now fans know why Will is so fat. It was the transformations that helped the actor launch a whole flash mob with “big belly” on social networks.

Will Smith, photo: Instagram

However, back to the movie. The painting is based on the true story of Richard Williams and his family. In the center of the plot is the father of world tennis legends, who, even before the birth of his daughters, predetermines their future.

Still from the “Carole Richard” trailer, screenshot: YouTube

He draws up a 78-page development plan and, despite all the difficulties, brings it to fruition. Without a coaching education and little knowledge of tennis, Richard managed to grow from his daughters the first rackets of the world and sports icons.

Venus and Serena acted as executive producers of the film themselves and participated in the production of the film. During an interview on one of the talk shows, Venus spoke about the realism of the film: “It’s really about my father and how he literally changed the game, how it all began. He is a revolutionary man. I love him to death.” …

Will Smith was approved for the role of the girls’ father, but even at the casting stage, the actor managed to get into a scandal. When his name was named among the main contenders for the role of the father of athletes, the progressive public called him “not black enough.”

