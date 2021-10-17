TikTok’s Tick: Doctors Concerned About Teenage Girls’ Health

Against the backdrop of the pandemic, teenage girls around the world have become significantly more likely to turn to neurologists in connection with tics – involuntary repetitive movements or the repetition of the same sounds or words. This surprised the doctors, since these disorders are usually much more rare in girls than in boys.

According to The Wall Street Journal, months later, doctors have figured out what the new patients have in common. They all watched TikTok videos of bloggers claiming to have Tourette’s. It is a genetic disorder that manifests itself in motor and vocal tics that occur repeatedly throughout the day.

Doctors say that since March 2020, in some hospitals, which previously received about one young patient with tic a month, the number of such visits has increased 5-10 times. Most of them have previously been diagnosed with anxiety or depression.

Doctors note that stress symptoms often appear in exactly the forms that patients have previously observed in other people. When UK specialists began studying the phenomenon of tic in girls in January 2021, videos using the hashtag #tourettes on TikTok had a total of about 1.25 billion views. Since then, the figure has grown to 4.8 billion.

Some doctors note that cases of “contagious” neurological disorders have occurred in the past, but were geographically limited. Now social media is helping them spread faster. A spokesperson for TikTok told the publication that the safety and well-being of users is a priority for the service, and it is consulting with experts to better understand the situation.

That said, not all doctors see a direct link between TikTok viewing and tics in adolescent girls, suggesting a variety of factors, including anxiety, depression, and stress, may contribute to the disorder.

Earlier it became known that Facebook researchers recorded a possible connection between psychological problems in adolescents, in particular rejection of their own body, and the use of Instagram.