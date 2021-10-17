Tolstoy says the state has lost the information campaign against COVID-19 – Gazeta.Ru

The state failed to explain to the Russians the need for vaccination against COVID-19. About this on air NTV said the vice-speaker of the State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy.

In his opinion, the responsibility for the failure to inform citizens lies with the expert community and scientists.

“It’s time to say bluntly: the state has lost the information campaign to combat the coronavirus and explain to people the need for vaccination. <...> I believe that scientists and experts have not been able to prove themselves in this direction: the “we said, you do” approach does not work, ”he said.

Tolstoy added that people do not trust the vaccine and no one answers them the questions that arise about why vaccinated people can still get sick.

“We need to explain to people, give reasons, and not try to make them just take their word for it,” concluded Tolstoy.

The low rates of vaccination of the population were previously indicated by the head physician of the hospital in Kommunarka, Denis Protsenko. He called on colleagues across the country to strengthen awareness of the coronavirus among the population in connection with the increase in the incidence of COVID-19.

Also the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko reportedthat more than 92% of patients with coronavirus hospitalized in Russia are not vaccinated.