Traffic fines 2021, stealth cars, prices and more. Autonews of the week :: Autonews

Recently, prices for new cars in Russia have increased significantly. The reason for the rise in price is the imposition of additional equipment by dealers. And car dealerships simply refuse to sell cars to their customers without special stages, explaining this by the shortage or absence of basic configurations.

Photo: Shutterstock

Artem Samorodov, an independent market expert, told Autonews.ru that the situation with prices should not change in the near future. In any case, the next year will definitely pass “under the auspices of dealer markups.” In his opinion, dealers will not voluntarily give up profits, and only automakers can influence them. Therefore, he did not rule out that the situation with dealer markups will never end at all. The most reliable secondary cars With the almost monthly rise in the price of new cars, drivers began to pay more attention to the secondary housing. However, it is sometimes very difficult to approve a really reliable car there. The American company JD Power and Associates decided to help drivers and compiled a list of automakers with the highest quality and most reliable cars in 2018.

Photo: Porsche

The rating is based on a survey of 30,000 three-year-old car owners. They were asked to answer a series of questions about problems found in the last 12 months of operation. Based on the survey, a rating was compiled showing the average number of defects per 100 vehicles of each brand. The first place on the list was taken by Lexus with 81 problems per 100 cars. In second place is the Porsche brand (86 faults per 100 cars). Kia closes the top three with 97 defects per 100 vehicles. Europeans tested Lada Niva off-road Polish tuners decided to modernize the domestic Lada Niva and test it on a serious off-road. The corresponding video appeared on YouTube. The car received a snorkel, mud tires and improved shock absorbers. Also, the suspension of the three-door was modified and the ground clearance was significantly increased. The technical characteristics of the SUV remained unchanged – a 1.7-liter gasoline engine is installed under the hood of the car, developing 83 hp. with. and 129 Nm of torque. The motor is paired with a five-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive.

Photo: TERENWIZJA / youtube.com

As a result, Lada Niva coped with difficult tests and was in no way inferior to the tuned Suzuki Jimny, with which it passed tests together. Also, the Russian SUV did not leave indifferent netizens who left many positive comments on the video. Traffic police found a way to fine stealth cars In Russia, they found a new way to combat the illegal scheme, which allows you to drive unregistered cars and not pay fines. To do this, unscrupulous drivers drive cars that have been removed from the register or registered for deceased citizens.

Photo: Autonews.ru

Cars without license plates, with forged numbers and those taken off the register – all these vehicles become invisible to traffic cameras. To search for such vehicles and bring violators to justice, the traffic police will develop a special mobile application called “Interception”. The system works in conjunction with stationary complexes for photo and video recording of violations. The policemen’s tablet, with the application installed, connects wirelessly to the complex. The inspector can then track suspicious vehicles online. The authorities are going to spend 180 billion rubles on software development. Premiere of the new generation Lexus LX Lexus unveils new generation LX crossover. The car was transformed externally and moved to the GA-F platform, which is also used in the basis of the Toyota Land Cruiser 300. The car’s powertrain lineup includes two supercharged six-cylinder engines. The petrol engine is a twin-turbocharged V6 with 415 hp. and peak moments of 650 Nm. Diesel is also a turbocharged V6, but already with a volume of 3.3 liters and a return of 299 hp. and 700 Nm. Both engines are paired with the latest 10-speed automatic.

Photo: Lexus

In addition, the Lexus LX also received some functions from the Toyota Land Cruiser 300. Among them: an engine start button with an option for recognizing the driver by fingerprint, which allows you to save the basic settings of the car for each of the users of the car. In addition, the SUV is equipped with the Multi-terrain Monitor system, thanks to which the driver can check the condition of the road directly under the car without leaving the passenger compartment. A very unusual crash test The Chinese decided to conduct a very unusual crash test involving the Tesla Model Y and Volkswagen ID.6 Crozz electric crossovers. In hot trials, they pushed these cars head-on at a speed of 64 km / h. This is comparable to hitting a fixed barrier at 128 km / h. As a result, both electric cars received very severe damage to the body, but the interior of the cars was practically not damaged.

Photo: Car Crash Test / youtube.com

The electric cars were avoided, but after the collision the doors of the Tesla Model Y were blocked. At the same time, this did not happen for the Volkswagen ID.6 Crozz. Also, as a result of the accident, the battery of the German electric car was practically not damaged, which cannot be said about the Tesla. Sound level meters and fine for too loud cars The traffic police decided to remind drivers of the responsibility for driving cars in excess of the “noise level” standards. For this, the traffic police in the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania even carried out a special measure to search for too loud cars. For this, the police were given special devices – sound level meters. The department did not report how many violators of the silence were able to detain during such a raid, but warned that the fine for exceeding the noise level (now it is 96 decibels) is 500 rubles. At the same time, if a non-standard or modified muffler is installed on the car, then the offender may be held liable for illegal tuning (part 1 of article 12.5 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation).