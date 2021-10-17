Ukrainian military named two conditions for the start of the operation to “return” Donbass

Ukraine should have taken care of the development of a plan for the return of the “occupied” Donbass for a long time, a military expert, reserve colonel Oleg Zhdanov, said in an article on the Glavred website. He believes that the Ukrainian authorities should have taken care of this as soon as the “capitulatory” Minsk agreements were signed.

“If, in the seventh year of the war, we are thinking about whether we need to develop a scenario for the return of the occupied territories by force, then, excuse me, we can no longer be considered a sovereign state,” Zhdanov writes. According to him, such a plan must be put into effect under two conditions – when the Armed Forces of Ukraine are confident in their strength, which means conducting an operation with minimal losses, and the exhaustion of all diplomatic ways of resolving the conflict.

Zhdanov is confident that Ukraine is capable of withstanding an open military confrontation with Russia. “And even if Russia uses aviation and launches missile strikes. Yes, in this case we will suffer more losses, ”the expert writes. According to Zhdanov, Ukraine has a higher motivation for war than Russia.

There are no politicians in Ukraine who would take the necessary steps to impose sanctions against Russia, which would include an embargo and the termination of all economic ties. Zhdanov sees the root of the problem in the fact that Ukraine does not have its own Pinochet or Charles de Gaulle. “The absence of such statesmen is not even a problem for Ukraine, it is its tragedy,” the expert said.

As for the West, it must understand that in the implementation of the Minsk agreements, Russian tanks will be stationed on the Polish border, the expert adds. At the same time, it is very important for the West, especially the United States and Great Britain, to keep Russia in limbo, but this is unacceptable for Ukraine.