Ukrainians protest against the increase in utility tariffs – Gazeta.Ru

In Kiev, near the building of the Verkhovna Rada, a protest action is taking place against the increase in utility tariffs. This is reported by the portal Klymenko Time…

Several hundred people gathered for the demonstration, they are holding posters with the words: “Stop the increase in utility tariffs”, “The Greens (the team of President Volodymyr Zelensky – ed.) Promised us stable utility tariffs. Where are they? “,” Freeze or get into debt – what should I do in winter? “,” Ukrainians – Ukrainian gas. “

The rally takes place without provocation; police officers monitor the observance of public order. The action was organized by the public organization “No Corruption”.

Formerly former deputy of the Rada Yevgeny Muraev statedthat the Ukrainian gas transmission system (GTS) will be saved by the decarbonization of Europe, which the Russian company Gazprom “dreams of”.

Prior to that, the ex-head of the government of Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk appreciated the country’s losses associated with the untimely purchase of gas, $ 5 billion.