https://ria.ru/20211016/oon-1754868944.html

UN Secretary General calls on all parties in CAR to support ceasefire

UN Secretary General called on all parties in the CAR to support the ceasefire – RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021

UN Secretary General calls on all parties in CAR to support ceasefire

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on all parties in the CAR to join the observance of the ceasefire, announced earlier by President Faustin … RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021

2021-10-16T17: 25

2021-10-16T17: 25

2021-10-16T17: 25

in the world

UN

king

Stephan Dujarrick

antonio guterres

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/03/19/1569147699_0:132:2716:1660_1920x0_80_0_0_ab0982e9205d1bae2c108cfe606400ea.jpg

UN, October 16 – RIA Novosti. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on all parties in the CAR to join the observance of the ceasefire regime announced earlier by President Faustin Arrange Touadera, according to a statement by the Secretary General’s spokesman Stephane Dujarric. Earlier Touadera announced the end of military operations and all armed actions throughout the country, starting from midnight October 15. According to him, Guterres also called for the resumption of the implementation of the political agreement on peace and reconciliation from 2019. The situation in the CAR aggravated in early December 2013, when clashes broke out in Bangui between militants of the former Islamist group “Seleka” and opposing them Christian rebels. According to the UN, at the end of July 2018, during the conflict, up to 1 million people were forced to flee their homes, about 6 thousand people died. The CAR authorities and representatives of armed groups signed the peace agreement on February 6, 2019 following almost two weeks of negotiations in Khartoum. , which is designed to end the long-standing conflict in the country. The parties agreed that organizing free and inclusive elections is the only way to ensure the turnover of power in the country. In addition, the government has pledged to ensure the freedom to form parties or political movements. It was also decided to create the necessary conditions for the voluntary return of refugees. The Constitutional Court of the CAR on January 18 announced the final results of the presidential elections on December 27, 2020. The current head of state, Faustin Arrange Touadera, won with 53.16% of the vote in the first round. For his closest rival – the leader of the Union for Central African Renaissance party Anise Georges Dologele – 21.9% of voters voted. The opposition and armed rebel groups did not recognize the election results – the government reported attempts by the rebels to attack Bangui.

https://ria.ru/20211015/tsar-1754766227.html

king

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/03/19/1569147699_0-0:2716:2037_1920x0_80_0_0_6a28b82af9ed1acc7ebc178458e12a11.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, un, tsar, stephan dujarric, antonio guterres