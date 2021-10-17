Updated rules for the export of children abroad came into force in Russia

https://ria.ru/20211017/deti-1754912516.html

In Russia, the rules for the export of children abroad have changed

In Russia, the rules for the export of children abroad have changed

From today, an order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs came into force, amending the rules for the export of children abroad.

2021-10-17T10: 54

2021-10-17T10: 54

2021-10-17T12: 00

MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. From today, an order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs came into force, amending the rules for the export of children abroad. In particular, now both parents or legal representatives can declare their opposition to the departure of a child from Russia. It is possible to establish both a general ban and for specific states or for a certain period. Previously, parents could only indicate the countries and dates in which the child can be taken out. The document also regulates the withdrawal of a statement of disagreement to leave (which was not at all in the previous version of the regulation). In Russia, this can be done at the police departments, and abroad – at the embassy or consulate. The parent or legal representative himself, who has declared his disagreement with the child’s departure, will be able to take him abroad, but only if he is a citizen of Russia. If he is a foreigner, the child will not be able to travel abroad with one or the other parent. In addition, the order establishes a shortened period for processing applications: now it is two days, not five, as before.

Russia

2021

