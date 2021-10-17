https://ria.ru/20211017/deti-1754912516.html
In Russia, the rules for the export of children abroad have changed
2021-10-17T10: 54
2021-10-17T10: 54
2021-10-17T12: 00
MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. From today, an order of the Ministry of Internal Affairs came into force, amending the rules for the export of children abroad. In particular, now both parents or legal representatives can declare their opposition to the departure of a child from Russia. It is possible to establish both a general ban and for specific states or for a certain period. Previously, parents could only indicate the countries and dates in which the child can be taken out. The document also regulates the withdrawal of a statement of disagreement to leave (which was not at all in the previous version of the regulation). In Russia, this can be done at the police departments, and abroad – at the embassy or consulate. The parent or legal representative himself, who has declared his disagreement with the child’s departure, will be able to take him abroad, but only if he is a citizen of Russia. If he is a foreigner, the child will not be able to travel abroad with one or the other parent. In addition, the order establishes a shortened period for processing applications: now it is two days, not five, as before.
Updated rules for the export of children abroad came into force in Russia
In particular, now both parents or legal representatives can declare their disagreement with the child’s departure from Russia. You can establish both a general ban and for specific states or for a certain period. Previously, parents could only indicate the countries and dates on which the child can be taken out.
The parent himself or the legal representative who declares his disagreement with the departure of the child will be able to take him abroad, but only if he is a citizen of Russia. If he is a foreigner, the child will not be able to travel abroad with one or the other parent.
In addition, the order establishes a shortened period for processing applications: now it is two days, and not five, as before.
October 15, 02:40 PM
