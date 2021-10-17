US plans to launch an unknown military missile over the Pacific Ocean – Gazeta.Ru

The United States intends to launch an unknown missile in the Pacific Ocean. It is reported by Interfax, referring to the navigation warning for pilots and mariners.

According to available information, the projectile should be launched from a test site on Kodiak Island, which is located off the southern coast of Alaska in the area of ​​the American Kwajalein Atoll (Marshall Islands) in the central Pacific Ocean.

The Pentagon uses this test site to test various military systems, including anti-missile systems, as well as to launch light launch vehicles with small spacecraft.

The rocket flight range, according to the declared coordinates, will be about 2 thousand km.

Formerly United States Navy at Promontory, Utah tested solid-propellant rocket engine of the second stage for the developed samples of hypersonic cruise missiles (GZKR).

Before became knownthat the US Missile Defense Agency has successfully tested a new ground-based launch vehicle. During the tests, a prototype Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle (EKV) rocket was used with an improved three-stage accelerator designed to increase the effectiveness of air defense forces.