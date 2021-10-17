https://ria.ru/20211017/oblomov-1754895077.html
Vasya Oblomov said that the police stopped his concert in St. Petersburg
Vasya Oblomov said that the police stopped his concert in St. Petersburg – RIA Novosti, 10/17/2021
Vasya Oblomov said that the police stopped his concert in St. Petersburg
Musician Vasya Oblomov (Vasily Goncharov) said the police stopped his concert in St. Petersburg. RIA Novosti, 17.10.2021
2021-10-17T00: 53
2021-10-17T00: 53
2021-10-17T10: 30
the culture
incidents
St. Petersburg
Moscow
Vasily Goncharov
culture News
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/32939/20/329392062_0 0: 4080:2296_1920x0_80_0_0_4db396adf7567084e0ea8f9b33f00f58.jpg
MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. Musician Vasya Oblomov (Vasily Goncharov) said that the police stopped his concert in St. Petersburg. Later he said that “the concert was banned.” “We managed to play three songs,” he added. RIA Novosti does not have a comment from law enforcement agencies.
https://ria.ru/20211004/tsoy-1753039264.html
St. Petersburg
Moscow
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/32939/20/329392062_154-0:3781:2720_1920x0_80_0_0_17b96967e480335818b41056bc22a7ec.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, saint petersburg, moscow, vasily goncharov, culture news
Vasya Oblomov said that the police stopped his concert in St. Petersburg