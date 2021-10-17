https://ria.ru/20211017/oblomov-1754895077.html

Vasya Oblomov said that the police stopped his concert in St. Petersburg

Vasya Oblomov said that the police stopped his concert in St. Petersburg – RIA Novosti, 10/17/2021

Vasya Oblomov said that the police stopped his concert in St. Petersburg

Musician Vasya Oblomov (Vasily Goncharov) said the police stopped his concert in St. Petersburg. RIA Novosti, 17.10.2021

2021-10-17T00: 53

2021-10-17T00: 53

2021-10-17T10: 30

the culture

incidents

St. Petersburg

Moscow

Vasily Goncharov

culture News

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/32939/20/329392062_0 0: 4080:2296_1920x0_80_0_0_4db396adf7567084e0ea8f9b33f00f58.jpg

MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. Musician Vasya Oblomov (Vasily Goncharov) said that the police stopped his concert in St. Petersburg. Later he said that “the concert was banned.” “We managed to play three songs,” he added. RIA Novosti does not have a comment from law enforcement agencies.

https://ria.ru/20211004/tsoy-1753039264.html

St. Petersburg

Moscow

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/32939/20/329392062_154-0:3781:2720_1920x0_80_0_0_17b96967e480335818b41056bc22a7ec.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

incidents, saint petersburg, moscow, vasily goncharov, culture news