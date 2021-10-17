Venezuela called illegal extradition of its US envoy to Cape Verde :: Politics :: RBC

The Cape Verdean authorities illegally extradited a businessman and Venezuela’s special envoy to the African Union, Alex Saab, to the United States. About it it says in a press release posted by the Venezuelan National Assembly on Twitter.

“[Венесуэла] rejects the illegal operation to extradite Venezuelan citizen Alex Saab Moran, carried out by the United States government, ”the Venezuelan parliament said.

The text also states that Saab was illegally arrested 491 days ago while in the diplomatic mission. The authorities of Cape Verde have repeatedly violated the rights of the arrested person, tortured him and ignored Caracas’s demands for his release, according to a press release.

“These illegal and inhuman actions that violate international law constitute a new act of aggression by the United States,” the parliament stressed, assuring that they would make every effort to release him. In particular, they added in the National Assembly, the country’s delegation, in protest, will not take part in the meeting of the African Union, which was scheduled for October 17.