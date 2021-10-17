Venezuelan special envoy extradited from Cape Verde to the United States on suspicion of corruption

The Cape Verdean authorities have extradited Venezuelan businessman and Venezuelan special envoy Alex Saab to the United States. He was detained in mid-June last year when his plane landed for refueling, allegedly en route to Iran and Russia, radio reported. Caracol…

Saab is reported to have flown to the United States, where he will stand trial in Florida on suspicion of corruption, conspiracy with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, and about $ 350 million in laundering. The 49-year-old Colombian was reportedly involved in drug trafficking and contract fraud. If he is found guilty of the listed crimes, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Saab’s defense insisted that he could not be extradited to the United States on these charges, since he has diplomatic status.

Recall that Saab is an a Colombian lawyer and businessman. His relationship with Venezuela began in 2011, when Saab helped sign a contract with the Ecuadorian Fondo Global de Construcción for social investment in Venezuela through the construction of a polyethylene and wire mesh plant.

Two years later, the Ecuadorian prosecutor’s office launched an investigation into the company due to suspicions of a series of fictitious transactions through which money transfers were made.

In 2015, the prosecutor demanded the arrest of Saab and another person on suspicion of corruption in the amount of about $ 159 million.

Despite these accusations, Saab continued to work for the Venezuelan government, engaged in the conclusion of contracts for the supply of food sets for residents of the country. From 2016 to 2017, at the direction of the President of the country, Nicolas Maduro, he prepared four relevant agreements totaling $ 919 million.

In mid-August 2017, former Venezuelan attorney general Luisa Ortega announced that Saab is the owner of a Mexican company registered in Hong Kong, which is receiving long-term contracts for the supply of grocery kits. As a result of these allegations and investigation, the Colombian prosecutor’s office seized seven properties from Saab in favor of the state, the total value of which was about eight million euros.

In turn, the Ministry of Communications of Venezuela after the news of the extradition of Saab released statement, which condemned the “abduction of a diplomat.”

“Saab has become a victim because his detention is illegal. They tortured and detained him for 491 days without an arrest warrant or due process, in violation of Cape Verdean laws and The Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations ”, – quotes the words of Vice President for Communications, Culture and Tourism of Venezuela Freddy Nanes.

The statement notes that Venezuela “makes President Biden and the authorities of Cape Verde responsible for the life and physical integrity of Alex Saab and reserves the right to take appropriate action.”

It also became known that in response to the extradition of Saab to the United States, the Venezuelan authorities stopped negotiations with the opposition, which took place in Mexico.

Later, opposition leader Juan Guaido, commenting on the authorities’ decision to suspend negotiations, wrote in his account in Twitter: “The dictatorship has turned hunger into a weapon of public control and a business for its leaders, who today are accountable to justice. Because of the irresponsible decision in Mexico, they again shy away from attention to the problems of the country, where now 76.6% of the population suffers from poverty. “

Guaidó welcomed the decision of the Cape Verdean authorities to extradite Saab to the United States.

“We Venezuelans, who have witnessed a lack of justice for years, support and glorify the justice system in democracies like Cape Verde. Only in a democracy will justice prevail, ”he wrote in a series of tweets.

Recall that earlier it became known about appointment ex-prosecutor of Crimea and ex-deputy of the State Duma Natalia Poklonskaya, the Russian ambassador to Cape Verde. After that, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba statedthat in the future Kiev may have an opportunity to “ruin the life” of Poklonskaya.

In response to these statements, the ex-deputy herself notedthat Ukraine, as a subject of international relations, must respect other countries and act within the framework of the law.