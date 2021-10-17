Vilfand said that peat bogs in Yekaterinburg will burn for a long time

According to Roman Vilfand, peat bogs will continue to burn due to lack of precipitation

Peat bogs near Yekaterinburg caught fire due to a lack of precipitation. The lack of rain also makes it difficult to extinguish them, which will cause them to burn for a long time. This was stated by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand.

“The peat fires in the Sverdlovsk Region have arisen due to the fact that very little precipitation fell in the Ural Federal District – 50-60% of the norm in just the entire summer period. This creates conditions. Of course, the reasons are anthropogenic, but if there was no shortage of precipitation, they would not have caught fire. In the coming days, significant precipitation is not expected there, ”Vilfand said in a conversation with TASS.

Earlier, because of the smog from peat bogs in Yekaterinburg, an emergency regime was introduced in the Solnechny microdistrict. Smog also covered the Chelyabinsk region. The Ministry of Emergency Situations said that the likely cause of the fire was arson.