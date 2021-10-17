Vilfand told when the first snow will fall in Russia

On the European territory of Russia, wet snow will fall on October 19

Photo: Ekaterina Sychkova © URA.RU

The first wet snow in the center of European Russia may fall on October 19. This was stated by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand.

“On Tuesday, the situation will start to change dramatically. At night there will already be negative temperatures up to minus three degrees, on Wednesday night – up to minus four, and already on Tuesday snowflakes are likely. This is not snow, but sleet, snowflakes. It will melt, of course. Maybe there will be a little ice, ”Vilfand said in a conversation with RIA Novosti.

According to the forecaster, the temperature will drop due to the cold northern cyclone. A significant cold snap is also expected next weekend.

Earlier forecasters of the Phobos center reported that an abnormally snowy winter is expected in Russia. The most significant anomalies will be observed in southern Russia, in the upper reaches of the Ob, Yenisei, the Baikal region, as well as in the north of the Far East