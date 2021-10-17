https://ria.ru/20211017/anomalii-1754898106.html

Vilfand warned of temperature anomalies in Siberia

Vilfand warned of temperature anomalies in Siberia – Russia news today

Vilfand warned of temperature anomalies in Siberia

Temperature anomalies will reach 10-12 degrees in the north of Siberia in the next five to seven days, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center told RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 10/17/2021

2021-10-17T03: 16

2021-10-17T03: 16

2021-10-17T03: 16

society

Moscow

Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromet)

hydrometeorological center

roman wilfand

middle Asia

weather

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/07/14/1574581205_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c2d4912dbc5248a48bcf930806428d9b.jpg

MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. Temperature anomalies will reach 10-12 degrees in the north of Siberia in the next five to seven days, Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center (a division of Roshydromet), told RIA Novosti that this applies to the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Yamal and the west of Yakutia. The absolute values ​​of temperatures in the region will be minus 4 degrees at night, about 0 in the daytime, and the maximum negative values ​​will be up to minus 10. As the scientist specified, the temperature anomaly is associated with a powerful anticyclone, which affects the region. In addition, warm air is being removed from Central Asia.

https://ria.ru/20211017/sneg-1754893606.html

Moscow

middle Asia

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/07/14/1574581205_177 0:2908:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1dc03622278f350e18400077fd3070ab.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Society, Moscow, Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromet), Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, Central Asia, Weather, Russia