Vilfand warned of temperature anomalies in Siberia
Vilfand warned of temperature anomalies in Siberia – Russia news today
Vilfand warned of temperature anomalies in Siberia
Temperature anomalies will reach 10-12 degrees in the north of Siberia in the next five to seven days, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center told RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 10/17/2021
MOSCOW, October 17 – RIA Novosti. Temperature anomalies will reach 10-12 degrees in the north of Siberia in the next five to seven days, Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center (a division of Roshydromet), told RIA Novosti that this applies to the Krasnoyarsk Territory, Yamal and the west of Yakutia. The absolute values of temperatures in the region will be minus 4 degrees at night, about 0 in the daytime, and the maximum negative values will be up to minus 10. As the scientist specified, the temperature anomaly is associated with a powerful anticyclone, which affects the region. In addition, warm air is being removed from Central Asia.
