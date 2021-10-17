Vin Diesel explains why “Fast and Furious” ends

The story of Dominic Toretto performed by Vin Diesel, which began 20 years old, will be completed in the tenth and eleventh movements “Fast and the Furious”… And after the ninth part sent part of the team into outer space, it is impossible to imagine what will happen next.

One would think Diesel wants to stay a part of the series for as long as possible, given that he receives a $ 20 million salary each time, not to mention his status as a producer. However, even the main star admits that the story needs to be completed.

Each story deserves its own ending. I know people will think the franchise doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should end. There are reasons for the ending. I think this franchise deserves it. This franchise was born out of asphalt and concrete. The world made an outsider into a franchise that surpassed the rest. She has a soul, and this soul needs peace.

Obviously, Universal Pictures won’t let the most profitable franchise in studio history just disappear. Continuation Hobbs and Shaw is in the plans, as well as several spin-offs in development.

According to Diesel, “Fast and Furious 10” will be released in 2023, and “Fast and Furious 11” expected in 2024.