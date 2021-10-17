Volodin proposed to introduce a procedure for recalling the Nobel Peace Prize :: Politics :: RBC

“It is quite obvious that such decisions have discredited the Nobel Peace Prize. The credibility of it, perhaps, will be able to return the introduction of the procedure for withdrawing the prize in case of revealed facts of crimes, violations against human rights and freedoms, ”the speaker of the lower house of parliament stressed.

According to him, it is unacceptable when people “involved in terrible crimes are still its laureates.” And those who truly deserve this award do not. Why? Because where there are no clear criteria, there will always be questions. Especially when it comes to decisions of a political nature, ”concluded Volodin.

In early October, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Novaya Gazeta editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov for “efforts to defend freedom of expression, which is a prerequisite for democracy and lasting peace.” Muratov, commenting on the award, said that this was the merit of Novaya Gazeta and those Russian journalists “who died defending the people’s right to freedom of speech.” “But I thought it was true that the award would go to the newspaper. When it turned out that it was awarded to me myself, to be honest, it was unpleasant, ”he said.

Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the award of the prize to Muratov, congratulated the journalist and said that the editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta “is committed to his ideals, he is talented, he is brave, and, of course, this is a high mark.”

Aleksandr Bashkin, a member of the Federation Council commission for the protection of Russian state sovereignty, stated that the Nobel Prize, of which Muratov became a laureate, does not fall under the provisions of the law on foreign agents, since it is a reward, and not financing of certain activities from abroad. So he commented on the assumptions that Muratov could be included in the list of foreign agents.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, answering the question whether Muratov will end up in foreign agents after receiving the Nobel Prize, said that the editor-in-chief will not be declared a foreign agent if he “does not violate Russian law” and “does not give a reason for this”. “If he hides behind the Nobel Prize as a shield to do what he violates Russian law, then he will do it deliberately in order to attract attention to himself or for some other reason,” the president added.