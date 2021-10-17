Volodin proposed to introduce a procedure for recalling the Nobel Peace Prize – Politics

MOSCOW, October 17. / TASS /. The Nobel Peace Prize was discredited by its award to politicians who allowed the collapse of their countries and unleashed conflicts and wars, it is possible to regain confidence in it by introducing a procedure for withdrawing the award. This opinion on Sunday in his Telegram channel was expressed by the Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

He noted that “when they talk about the Nobel Prize in the field of fundamental sciences – there are no questions”, it is awarded for real achievements.

However, Volodin continued, there are now no clear criteria for evaluating the Nobel Peace Prize laureates, despite the fact that they were indicated in the will of Alfred Nobel: making a contribution to the rallying of peoples, the elimination or reduction of the number of standing armies or the development of peace initiatives.

The speaker recalled that in recent years the prize has been awarded to ex-President of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev, whose “reign led to the disunity of peoples, the largest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century – the collapse of the USSR.” The laureates were the Myanmar politician Aung San Suu Kyi, whose government was later accused of genocide of the Muslim Rohingya people, and the former US President Barack Obama, under whom the “Arab Spring” took place, the conflict broke out in Syria, etc.

“It is obvious that such decisions discredit the Nobel Peace Prize. The credibility of it may be able to return the introduction of the procedure for withdrawing the prize in case of revealed facts of crimes, violations against human rights and freedoms,” Volodin said.

In his opinion, “it is unacceptable when people involved in terrible crimes” are still its laureates, but those who really deserve this award are not.