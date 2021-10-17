https://ria.ru/20211017/volodin-1754911674.html

Volodin proposed to introduce a procedure for withdrawing the Nobel Peace Prize

2021-10-17T10: 38

MOSCOW, 17 open – RIA Novosti. There are no clear evaluation criteria for which the Nobel Peace Prize can be awarded, and, in the event of identified crimes on the part of the laureates, the procedure for withdrawing the prize could return the credibility of this award, says Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation. received the Nobel Peace Prize. Thus, the parliamentarian mentioned Mikhail Gorbachev, whose rule, according to Volodin, “led to the disunity of peoples, the largest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century – the collapse of the USSR,” Aung San Suu Kyi, a politician from Myanmar, who received the prize in 1991. “More than a quarter of a century later, in August 2018, the UN mission accused the government, led by Aung San Suu Kyi herself, of the genocide of the Rohingya Muslim people,” Volodin added. the very first year of his presidency, when it was too early to talk about any results of his work. ” At the same time, such cases and the absence of a procedure for withdrawing the prize, Volodin believes, may discredit it. The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Filipino journalist Maria Ressa, as well as Russian journalist and editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, Dmitry Muratov. Muratov became the first in the history of the Russian Federation to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. During the Soviet era, it was awarded to human rights activist Andrei Sakharov and the first president of the USSR, Mikhail Gorbachev.

2021

