Volodin proposed to withdraw the Nobel Peace Prize on special occasions

The head of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin advocated the introduction of a mechanism for recalling the Nobel Peace Prize in special cases.

“When they talk about the Nobel Prize in the fundamental sciences, there are no questions. It is clear why they are awarded,” the politician noted in his Telegram channel, adding that in the case of the Peace Prize, there is no such clarity and there are no evaluation criteria.

Volodin cited the example of Mikhail Gorbachev, who received the Nobel Peace Prize, but whose rule, according to the politician, led to the largest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century – the collapse of the USSR.

In addition, he recalled the head of the government of Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi, who received the peace prize in 1991, and in 2018 the UN accused her of the genocide of the Rohingya Muslim people.

Volodin also called the awarding of the prize to former US President Barack Obama premature.

According to the Speaker of the State Duma, the Nobel Peace Prize is discredited by such decisions, and, perhaps, the credibility of it will be able to return the introduction of the revocation procedure if the facts of crimes are revealed.

Recall that the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021 was awarded to the Philippine journalist Maria Ress, as well as to the Russian journalist and editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, Dmitry Muratov.