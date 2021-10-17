Volodin proposed to withdraw the Nobel Peace Prize on special occasions

Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin made a proposal to introduce a procedure for recalling the Nobel Peace Prize in cases where it becomes known that the laureate has committed crimes and violated human rights and freedoms.

As the speaker of the State Duma recalled in his Telegram, in his will, Alfred Nobel noted that the funds from the fund should be transferred “to those who make a significant contribution to the rallying of peoples, the elimination or reduction of the number of standing armies or the development of peace initiatives.”

Volodin stressed that, for example, Mikhail Gorbachev received the Peace Prize.

“His rule led to the disunity of peoples, the largest geopolitical catastrophe of the twentieth century – the collapse of the USSR, the republics that were part of which and became sovereign states are still experiencing its destructive consequences. For what ‘peace process’ was he awarded the prize? ” – asks Volodin.

He also recalled that the Myanmar politician Aung San Suu Kyi received an award in 1991 “for the struggle for democracy and freedom”, and in August 2018 the UN mission “accused the government, led by Aung San Suu Kyi herself, of the genocide of the Muslim people. Rohingya “.

“For what was the award given to the former US President Barack Obama? For “extraordinary efforts in strengthening international diplomacy and cooperation between nations” … As time has shown, his stay in power is the “Arab Spring”, the revolution in Libya, which led to the overthrow of the legitimate government and a bloody civil war and dire consequences for the people of this country, armed conflicts in Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq, ”the politician added.

In none of these cases did the Nobel Committee revoke the peace prize, the chairman of the State Duma stated.

“It is quite obvious that the Nobel Peace Prize is discredited by such decisions. The credibility of it, perhaps, will be able to return the introduction of the procedure for withdrawing the prize in case of revealed facts of crimes, violations of human rights and freedoms, ”he summed up.

Novaya Gazeta editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov and Filipino journalist Maria Ressa were awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

The prize was awarded for “efforts to protect freedom of expression, which is a prerequisite for democracy and lasting peace”.