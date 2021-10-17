https://ria.ru/20211016/vaktsinatsiya-1754865008.html

Volodin spoke about the level of vaccination in the State Duma

Volodin spoke about the level of vaccination in the State Duma – RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021

Volodin spoke about the level of vaccination in the State Duma

The number of State Duma deputies who are vaccinated against COVID-19 or have been ill is 92%, in United Russia and LDPR 5% of deputies are unvaccinated, among the Social Revolutionaries RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021

2021-10-16T16: 34

2021-10-16T16: 34

2021-10-16T17: 01

politics

vaccination

Viacheslav Volodin

Dmitry Kiselev

State Duma of the Russian Federation

Russia

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1b/1751958844_0:219:3028:1922_1920x0_80_0_0_57b16aa412d72dcff365c60696c42b40.jpg

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The number of State Duma deputies who are vaccinated against COVID-19 or have been ill is 92%, in United Russia and the LDPR 5% of deputies are unvaccinated, among the Social Revolutionaries – 10%, in the Communist Party of the Russian Federation – 18%, the New People faction became the leader in terms of the unvaccinated “- 30% of parliamentarians are unvaccinated there,” said the speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin in an interview with Dmitry Kiselev for RIA Novosti and the Vesti Nedeli program on the Russia 1 TV channel. , or have been ill and they have antibodies – high rates, “- said Volodin when asked about the level of vaccination in the State Duma. The parliamentarian also spoke about the level of vaccination within the Duma factions. The leaders in terms of the number of vaccinated deputies were United Russia and the Liberal Democratic Party – “unvaccinated in these two factions of only 5% of deputies,” followed by “Fair Russia – For Truth” with 10% and the Communist Party of the Russian Federation with 18% of unvaccinated parliamentarians. ” the leaders of the unvaccinated New People faction is a new faction that was elected to parliament for the first time, 30%, “Volodin said. The politician himself recalled that he was vaccinated for the fourth time, and expressed hope that the rest of the their part will contribute to issues related to prevention. “

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1b/1751958844_149 0:2880:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4460452303539eb1ab0424b7319560ed.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

politics, vaccination, Viacheslav Volodin, Dmitry Kiselev, State Duma of the Russian Federation, Russia, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in Russia, vaccination of Russians against covid-19