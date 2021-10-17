VZGLYAD / USA and Cape Verde committed lawlessness before the arrival of Poklonskaya :: In the world

On the African islands of Cape Verde, where Natalia Poklonskaya was appointed ambassador, a Venezuelan diplomat was detained and handed over to the Americans. The news inspired Kiev, which is awaiting the extradition of the ex-prosecutor of the “occupied” Crimea. Why does the United States violate international norms and is the Russian diplomat threatened by something similar?

Threats by the Ukrainian authorities to extradite Natalia Poklonskaya from Cape Verde (Cape Verde Islands) after her appointment as Russian ambassador to this country are Kiev’s fantasies. This is how the lawyer of the former State Duma deputy and ex-prosecutor of Crimea Maxim Mogilnitsky reacted to the next demarche of the Kiev authorities.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has already promised to “ruin the life” of Poklonskaya. In Kiev, they are trying to move from words to deeds. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry announced that it had appealed to the authorities of the islands regarding the appointment of Poklonskaya as Russia’s ambassador, since “the former prosecutor of the Russian occupation administration in Crimea is wanted for high treason.” Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, recalled that Poklonskaya is under sanctions from Ukraine, the EU, the United States, Canada and Japan. “You won’t be able to hide even in Africa,” a diplomatic official warned.

In response, the authorities of Cape Verde declared that Kiev had no chance of obtaining the extradition of the new Russian ambassador. And the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, reminded Ukraine of diplomatic immunity and advised it to better apply justice on its own territory. But over the weekend, news came from a small African state that clearly reassured Ukraine and made it doubtful that a Russian diplomat was guaranteed full protection on the Cape Verde Islands.

The Cape Verdean authorities extradited Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab to the United States, whose extradition was demanded by Washington. At the same time, Cape Verde and the United States do not have a bilateral extradition treaty, and at the time of extradition, the diplomat had a rather high status as Venezuela’s representative to the African Union. The special envoy of the leadership of the Latin American country Saab was arrested by the authorities of Cape Verde last year – and it happened almost by accident. The plane on which the diplomat was flying from Venezuela to Iran landed in Cape Verde for refueling.

In the BBC publication, the businessman and diplomat Saab is called a figure close to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The US Department of Justice accuses the Latin American entrepreneur of organizing corruption schemes, to which, according to Washington, Maduro is also involved. But attention should be paid to the purpose of the interrupted Saab mission – Iran. Caracas and Tehran, bypassing US sanctions, maintain contacts on the development of the oil industry. For example, in September, Reuters reported on an agreement between the two countries to exchange Venezuelan heavy oil for Iranian condensate used in the chemical and oil industries. Iran plans to sell oil from Venezuela to Asia. And at the end of last year, the Pentagon announced that Iran was sending military and weapons to support Maduro.

In this light, the detention and then the extradition to the United States of a high-ranking emissary of Venezuela looks like a serious signal to the regime of the Bolivarian Republic. Maduro did not remain in debt. On Sunday, the Venezuelan authorities announced that in connection with the extradition of Saab, the dialogue with the opposition, which Maduro considers the pro-American fifth column, has been stopped.

“Probably, the logic of the Americans is as follows. The United States, as you know, does not recognize Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela. As we remember, there was an attempted coup; another president, Juan Guaido, was recognized. It didn’t work out for him, no one really remembers him anymore. Nevertheless, the fact that Maduro is not considered legitimate remains. Consequently, the United States does not recognize the statuses that this government gives, ”noted Fyodor Lukyanov, director for scientific work of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

If to argue on the merits, then it is clear what is the international weight of the United States, and what is of Cape Verde, Lukyanov noted. “We tracked it down and pressed it, it was not difficult,” the expert noted.

We add that there are enough tools for possible pressure – according to a number of experts, the Cape Verde Islands serve as one of the intermediate points in the cocaine traffic route that has developed since the early 2000s from Brazil through Guinea-Bissau, the Sahel and North Africa to Europe.

“The presence or absence of a bilateral extradition treaty between the United States and Cape Verde is important, but not the only condition. States can also extradite on the basis of multilateral agreements, or simply on the basis of reciprocity, ”said Anatoly Kapustin, a specialist in international law, the first deputy director of the Institute of Legislation and Comparative Law under the Russian government, to VZGLYAD newspaper.

The national anti-corruption legislation of the United States is quite strict, it allows such requirements for the extradition of foreigners from the territory of third countries, the expert added. At the same time, he pointed out:

“Both the Americans and the authorities in Cape Verde have grossly violated the norms of international law.”

“Even if this person is not a diplomat in Cape Verde, he is the representative of Venezuela to the African Union (an organization headquartered in Addis Ababa),” said the international lawyer. – The Conventions on the Privileges and Immunities of the African Union apply to representatives of third states who are at the governing bodies of the AU. Cape Verde, as a member country of the African Union, is obliged to abide by these conventions. In any case, there are no grounds for detention, let alone extradition of a representative of Venezuela. ”

Kapustin recalled that the International Court of Justice in The Hague had previously explained that the immunity of diplomats and other officials is guaranteed by international law. “There can be only one exception – if the crime committed by an official or diplomat falls under the statute of the UN International Criminal Court. It is about responsibility for gross violations of humanitarian law: crimes against humanity, aggression, genocide, but violation of the rules and customs of war, “Kapustin explained.

According to him, based on the letter of international law, Cape Verde should have responded to the Americans with a refusal. The only thing they could do is send Saab to Venezuela, and the US would then turn to Venezuela with extradition requests. “But in reality, Cape Verde, bowing to the United States, grossly violated international norms,” concluded the jurist.

But such legal chaos, shown to the Venezuelan diplomat Saab, is unlikely to threaten the Russian diplomat Poklonskaya.

“It is nevertheless necessary to take into account the specifics of the Saab case. He was at a transit point en route to Iran. Consequently, his status was different from the status of the staff of the Venezuelan embassy in this country – if there is such an embassy at all, – said Andrei Kortunov, Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC). “In addition, we must not forget that Maduro appointed Saab to the post of Venezuela’s special representative to the African Union after the diplomat was detained in Cape Verde.” “It was an attempt to give his diplomat a certain bargaining chip for a possible bargaining with the authorities of this African state,” Kortunov believes.

But all the possible precariousness of Saab’s status does not negate the scandalousness of the situation – the diplomat has been extradited to the territory of a third country that does not have an extradition treaty, the international political scientist added.

At the same time, the expert noted, the scandalous extradition of Alex Saab to the Americans paradoxically benefits Maduro. “The incident allowed the president to interrupt the dialogue with the opposition. It is the opposition that will lose from this, which is now in a weaker position than the authorities. Venezuela has experienced massive opposition protests, but now the situation is brought under control – in much the same way as it happened in Belarus. Two and a half years have passed, and the president has retained the loyalty of the security officials, “Kortunov said.

“The case of Poklonskaya is fundamentally different.

An ex-deputy is sent to this country as an ambassador. Apparently, she has already been issued an agreman, that is, the preliminary consent of the country’s authorities to be received in the status of an ambassador. The country that issues its credentials to the head of the diplomatic mission takes responsibility for ensuring the safety of the accredited diplomat, ”the source explained.

Diplomatic rules are an institution long rooted, and one could expect that at least it will survive, but the case of Saab showed that this principle is also shaking, Lukyanov noted. “It is clear that if it were a diplomat not from Venezuela, but from Russia or China, then a different situation would take place here. Not because those are the rules, but because the United States would then have to expect a completely different response. In this sense, power capabilities are decisive, ”the expert emphasized.

“If the United States starts to put pressure on Cape Verde at the request of Ukraine, so that Poklonskaya is extradited to America, to Ukraine, or anywhere else, then I think it will be necessary to fight for Poklonskaya. But on the whole, one will have to be glad – after all, this will show that the Americans are completely mad, that they have absolutely nothing to do. But they are not crazy, they have something to do. They will not build tricks in order to please the Ukrainian regime, which is not considered particularly valuable in Washington, ”summed up Lukyanov.

“Ukraine is not the United States, I don’t think that the request from Kiev will be considered as carefully as the request from Washington,” Kortunov agreed. – Yes, and Russia is not Venezuela. I think no one needs a conflict with Russia in Cape Verde. Although, I think that the Ukrainian authorities will use the very fact of Poklonskaya’s stay as an ambassador in order to “disperse” the information wave, once again draw attention to the problem of Crimea and get some propaganda points. ” This propaganda campaign is likely to be limited, the RIAC CEO predicts.