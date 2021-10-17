When the American Dream Come True: A Moldovan Plays in Hollywood Films with Vin Diesel and Kate Winslet

Moldovan conquers Hollywood. Photo: tv8.md

In September, The Card Counter premiered in the United States. The film, produced by the legendary Martin Scorsese, entered the competition program of the Venice Film Festival and received positive reviews from film critics.

The film stars Oscar Isaac and Willem Dafoe. And one of the roles in the drama was given to Alexander Babare – a 34-year-old Moldovan actor from Chisinau, more precisely from Vadul-Lui-Voda. Alexander plays a character nicknamed Mister USA. And this is not the first role of Alexander in Hollywood.

There is a 7-hour time difference between Chisinau and New Orleans, Louisiana. We speak with Alexander on Zoom. In America, where Alexander settled ten years ago, he already has two children and a wife.

“Louisiana is good. It’s really hot. It’s so hot that everyone is saving themselves in the pools, ”says Alexander.

In the film “Cold Calculation”, playing the main character Oscar Isaac, beats everyone at poker and takes revenge on Willem Dafoe for making him torture people in a military prison. “The military overtones make the film very realistic, and my character Mr. USA is Isaac’s trigger. In general, I will not spoil you, watch the film, who has not seen it yet ”.

Alexander Babare does an excellent job with his roles. Photo: tv8.md

American dream

The dialogue about our moving abroad is always a classic story. Sometimes, without money and knowledge of English, not only IT people run for opportunities and not only to Silicon Valley. For the first time in the States, Alexander found himself “like everyone else” according to the work program in 2008.

Then he returned back to Moldova. And without finishing the Polytech, after the third year, Babere again left for the USA. Now finally.

“My mother worked as a cook all her life, my stepfather as a farmer. And she always said to me – “Cum î i asterni, aa si o sa dormi”. And I just realized that I would not be able to make a bed for myself in the way that would be convenient for me ”.

When asked how you became an actor, Alexander jokes that we are all actors and we play several roles every day. “At first I danced the break, then I wrote rap, wrote songs, filmed videos. Acting has always been in me, I was just looking for the right direction for him. “

It was possible to obtain an American visa only the third time. “I was refused twice, but I decided to try again. With thoughts come what may. And they apparently understood that I was determined to be very serious ”.

What am I doing here? Where am I? Surely Alexander thought about this for the first time in the new country while he slept on towels, ate free meals in churches, and worked in a taxi for seven years at night to pay for university tuition. But it was not there.

“It was hard, but slowly everything sorted out. For me, the university became an opportunity to Americanize, because there was no time to get a taste of real American life like in the movies. When you come on $ 400 in debt and sleep for 4 hours working two jobs, you have no time for cinema at all. “

But Alexander received a lucky ticket along with admission to the Theater Academy, where he studied for eight years. The ticket, which became a ticket to a new life, he not only did not change, but made it a winning one. The academy was taught by people from the industry who noticed the guy’s talent and signed him to a local acting agency.

I haven’t seen Scorsese, but I’m happy that he saw my film

The first role was in the movie Three Nines (Triple 9) in 2014. And immediately with Kate Winslet.

“And I was just shocked. Strongest experience. After filming finished, Kate came up, hugged her, kissed me on the cheek and told me “Keep doing what you doing, Alex”. And it was such warm support. I told her that this is my first role. Kate is a super star, but she’s so down-to-earth, simple, and humorous. You can’t even say that she was nominated for an Oscar. It seems to me that these people reach such heights, precisely because they are great. The way they are very kind to themselves and very kind to everyone from the cameramen to the guys who hold the microphone and the light. And next to her you feel like a close friend with whom you have known for a whole hundred years. ”

I ask what happened next? “Now I’ll open my resume,” Alexander laughs.

And then there were 11 projects that were filmed in various Hollywood film studios throughout America.

TV series For all mankind, Stranger things on Netflix, NCIS: New Orleans, Dark meridian and other films. But the cannon role was in Fast and the Furious 8, where a super stellar cast gathered: Charlize Theron, Jason Statham (or simply Statham), Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez and a dozen other world-class stars.

How’s Vin Diesel going? “Yes Vin Diesel is just like Vin Diesel. The shooting is very interesting. More than a hundred people work at the site at the same time. The scale is enormous. Well, the budget of the film is $ 250 million. Everything was filmed at the highest level ”.

Often, our Moldavian actor plays a Russian in Hollywood. Photo: tv8.md

“With a heart as good as mine, I have to play villains.”

Alexander’s films are dramas, thriller and crime. I ask why is it so?

“You know, with a heart as good as mine, I have to play villains.” There is such a thing as stereotypes in the industry, – Alexander continues. At first, you play those characters as they see you. But I would say that it is better to be a character for a certain type than not to play at all. I know that I can do more, much more, ”Babere says, saying that he is now working on a script where he will have a chance to play the main role and the opportunity to travel with the film to various festivals.

“Large studios work with their own stars and actors, they have their own scripts and directors. And at festivals, films often take off, in which there are no famous names. These are films where there is no big money, but there is a real acting game. There are so many different platforms now like Disney, Apple, Paramount + that need a lot of content. And they all compete with each other for Oscar, Emmy, Golden Globe. But nobody really knows how successful the film will be. This is the whole trick. For example, the TV series The Squid Game. For 10 years, the director could not find a production to support the script and everyone refused him, and now the series is the first in the ratings of all countries on Netflix. We are now like in Ancient Rome – give us bread and circuses. The viewer wants, but Hollywood can. Therefore, you need to play, enjoy and wait in the wings, ”Babere says.

The scale of the personalities with whom Alexander played simply does not fit into my head, and I immediately wanted to ask who his favorite actor and director is. To which I get a list of legends: DiCaprio, Brian Cranston. Jennifer Aniston.

“They’re all great in Hollywood. If we talk about the giants, of course, these are Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. When I grow up, I want to be like them ”.

Of the directors, Alexander’s hero is Martin Scorsese, who produced Cold Settlement.

“He is a genius. I love his heroes. The Irishman, The Nice Guys. As a child, I went through something similar, so all his characters are close to me. But unfortunately, I never saw him. But I’m happy that he saw my film. I dream of being on the same stage with him, but as a director. I hope he will shoot for a long time, he is getting old. Nobody knows how things will turn out, God forbid. This industry is the most unpredictable, ”says Alexander.

Next, Alex shares some insights into filmmaking. Unpredictable because a supporting actor can get a role, come to the shooting, but after editing he doesn’t even get into the frame. “Your hero is simply not there. They decided to cut it to meet the budget. Or did you get the role, everything is fine, and two days before the start of filming, they call you and say, sorry, your character was cut out of the script .. It’s part of the business. Therefore, you need to love what you are doing very much, ”Babere continues.

Alexander was offered to play in “Cold calculation” by his agent, Babare says, while simultaneously showing his room, where there is a light in the corner and he is recording screen tests in order to show an excerpt for a specific role. The film’s director Paul Schroeder, who was nominated for an Oscar, called Babare and re-invited him to audition.

The actor is looking for the role of agents and often for one YES the actor may have 20 NO. The auditions come in all the time. But there is one but.

“You know, this is such a job that today you are in the spotlight, a lot of people are running around on the set and everyone is blowing dust off you, and the next day the shooting is over and you are unemployed. Therefore, the main thing here is not to sit within four walls, buried in the phone and wait for a message from the agent. It’s about enjoying yourself. Life goes in parallel with everything. Family, friends, travel, work. You have to live life. “

But this is probably not so easy, I ask.

“Yes, not easy. But I like to tell stories and I like to perform in front of people. And this is me. I live my life, from which I get high. In half an hour, I may receive a letter by mail with a script and a request to record a screen test, or, as it was in a pandemic, nothing comes to you for six months. But this does not mean that I have given up on it. I’m not going anywhere from here. It doesn’t matter what happens around. It can be hundreds of refusals, but I will wait for my YES, because I know who I am and what I want. The main thing is not to lose yourself, travel, love people, analyze, learn, be human, see good and bad. Fill yourself as an actor and live life. Because in each of your new characters you will have to bring something of yourself. “

But when you started your journey into a dream much later than the rest, when you knew loneliness, lost and re-found yourself without friends and family in another huge country, you just won’t change your lucky ticket.

“Find first what you are not and take it out of your life. And then you will find yourself. You will not find another job if you are always there where you are morally ill, with friends who drag you down. This is the only way to find out who you really are. It’s hard to leave, but from my experience I say: every time fate will meet you halfway. And all will be well. Maybe not right now, but tomorrow for sure. “

The main thing is to want and s dai din coate. It is clear that for this it will be necessary to make sacrifices. But when you knock on all the doors, one of them will definitely open, says Alex. And when you are a good guy, even the stars can converge for this.

“The Universe has this power and it will definitely go to meet you. Before I became an actor, I worked in a store and one employee told me that you were just like Statham. Maybe one day you will star in a movie with him. “

More news – on our Telegram channel!

Read also:

Shock! 4-year-old girl died in road accident on the Ungheni-Chisinau highway

Another 5 people were taught injuries as a result of the accident (more …)

Visa-free regime under threat: European Parliament wants to suspend visa-free regime with Moldova

The list of countries also includes Ukraine and Georgia (more …)

We are still allowed to work and rest somewhere: Which countries can vaccinated citizens of Moldova travel to?

We publish a list of countries with which Moldova has concluded an agreement (more …)

Top news in Moldova on Sunday morning, October 17, 2021: Dodon denied rumors of a romantic relationship with the singer Tira, foreigners are delighted with Chisinau, forecasters canceled the rains

Top 5 main news for Sunday morning, October 17, 2021 (more …)

Igor Dodon on the accusations of the former Romanian deputy in his romantic relationship with the Moldovan singer Olya Tira: “It’s strange that no one has stuffed him in the face yet!”

And Olya Tira herself is going to sue the former Romanian deputy, who was convicted in his homeland for trading in influence and money laundering, in Moldova he was deprived of his citizenship (more …)

Foreigners are delighted with Chisinau: And we do not want to notice neither new streets, nor new houses, nor the beauty of nature, from those who left the country, and nothing at all spitting

We have so much dislike for our country, city, our fellow citizens, and foreigners like our land (more …)

Shooting in the park Valya Morilor scared hundreds of tourists: a resident of Chisinau shot a dog

It was an ordinary revenge, and the owner of the dog cowardly ran away (more …)

KP exclusive: Roman Yagupov, leader of the Zdob si Zdub group, took part in the new edition of the Eagle and Reshka travel show about Moldova – he showed Chisinau and told the whole world about how Moldovans live

The musician walked with the film crew of the famous program in Chisinau and showed how the Moldovan people live (more …)

This is possible, doctors say: In Chisinau, a teacher passed six tests for covid and they gave different results – but how?

Alina Turturyanu spent more than 3 thousand lei on these tests (more …)