Who turned Megan Fox into a style icon? Meet one of the top stylists in Hollywood – Maeve Reilly

Over the past year, the star of “Transformers” Megan Fox has transformed herself – from “The hottest woman on the planet” according to all kinds of men’s magazines into the most talked about fashion influencer in the whole world. No, the actress did not star in a new high-profile project, did not sign a contract with a big brand, and the point is not even that the society has again become interested in stars, and not bloggers. Megan Fox’s new status is simply the result of the great work of stylist Maeve Reilly.

“No one has succeeded in such a short period of time so radically changing a client’s style and getting invited to the Met Gala,” says Maeve, not without pride. And there really is a reason to be proud. Thanks to Reilly, Megan is now called not only “hot” and “sexy”, as it was in the 2000s, but also fashionable. Not even all the stars of the A-list can boast of this, and no one expected such transformations in 2021 from Fox (which, although it was always bright, but still stood in category “B”). But a good stylist is like a fairy godmother. She will make not only followers on Instagram talk about you, but also Anna Wintour herself.

Megan Fox is not Maeve’s only star client. Remember when Hayley Bieber suddenly became a fashion magnet around the world a couple of years ago? How did tiktoker Dixie D’Amelio, with 55 million subscribers, suddenly change into Louis Vuitton and couture Valentino? This is also thanks to Reilly. But it was the case with Megan that became, perhaps, the key in the career of a stylist, because it seems that not a single star of the 2000s experienced such a fashion renaissance. We spoke with Maeve about how this happened and discussed with her the most striking images of Megan Fox, which have been regularly blowing up the Internet over the past few months.

Let’s remember how it all began. Did Megan turn to you herself?

I’ve always adored Megan and considered her one of the most beautiful women in the industry. I was familiar with Machine Gun Kelly, and when he started dating Fox, I called him and asked if I could work with her. Megan herself called me back five minutes later with the words: “Please, help me,” and we agreed to meet at her house. The first thing I did was to get rid of 95 percent of her wardrobe and donate it to charity. Megan wasn’t particularly worried. She immediately said: “Do whatever you want, but now I need new clothes.” I quickly realized that she was ready for any experiments, and in just two days we came up with more than 45 looks for her. It was about a year ago. It seemed to me that a new relationship, a new life is the best moment for Megan Fox’s rebirth. And I was right.

When did you start noticing the first results, the growing attention from the fashion industry?

A couple of months after we started working together. Meghan’s first look that the fashion world has appreciated is the snake print LaQuan Smith jumpsuit and Phillip Lim black leather trench coat. She walked around New York in it with Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox with Machine Gun Kelly © Legion-Media

Is it enough to simply put on a fashion brand jumpsuit on a star for the public to pay attention to her? Or you can’t do without natural coolness?

For a good result, both are necessary. I try to incorporate trendy things into the images of my clients as often as possible – this always evokes a good response from the audience. But I also make sure to emphasize their personality. And some brands become fashionable precisely due to the fact that some kind of star comes out in them, so I often add a few budget items to the image or somehow support young brands, this helps to promote talents. But whatever I choose, Megan always trusts me completely. Who else would dare to go out in a David Koma lingerie suit and do it so stunning?

Megan Fox in David Koma and JW Pei bag © Shutterstock / Fotodom

By the way, about that exit! Megan had a young JW Pei eco-leather bag that everyone immediately started googling. Do you often notice this?

I am very glad that this is happening. And I often hear about things that Megan appears in are instantly sold out. I don’t remember any concrete examples, but in the case of this JW Pei bag, the fact is also that it is inexpensive – a little less than $ 100. I found it, by the way, on Amazon. But David Koma’s suit, I think, was quite expensive – I don’t know the exact cost, because David himself gave it to Megan, but I really like this mix of expensive and affordable.

What do you like best: working on street style looks or on red carpet exits?

Complex issue. Streetstyle gives us huge feedback – people immediately start tagging me in photos on Instagram, where they copy the images of my girls. And I really like that. But when you’re working on a red carpet look, you definitely have more room for imagination.

But the Mugler dress at the VMA left nothing to the imagination … Megan was almost naked, but how radiant she was! How did you choose this outfit?

This dress was sent to me back in May. It was made to order. When Megan first saw him, she said, “This is a masterpiece. You have to wait for the perfect moment for him. ” At first we wanted her to appear in it at some party in Las Vegas, but then it was decided that something bigger was needed. Then I offered to save the dress until the VMA. And it was definitely worth it! We had some fallbacks in case the dress didn’t fit Meghan’s boyfriend look. But the tandem ended up being brilliant in every sense of the word.

Megan Fox in Mugler at MTV VMA 2021 © Getty Images

Oh yeah, Meghan and Machine Gun Kelly really syncronized perfectly in terms of style. Do you somehow influence his choice?

No, he has his own wonderful stylist Adam Ballheim, who does not need my help. But we are always in touch with him and work as a team – we decide what our heroes will be today. True, more often we still start from Megan’s outfit, and then Adam chooses a suit for Machine Gun Kelly.

Is it true that the Dundas dress that Meghan wore at the Met Gala arrived from India just hours before the ball?

Not really. These are press fictions. In fact, only cloth was produced in India. Nobody in the world works with embroidery the way they do there. Then he was sent in parts to New York, where he was assembled in one piece in the studio. The first fitting took place just two days before the Met Gala. And if you’re interested in watching the whole process behind the scenes, welcome to my YouTube channel.

Megan Fox at Dundas at the Met Gala 2021 © Getty Images

Was this your first Met Gala?

No, I already wore Haley to the ball. But she was invited there before cooperating with me. And this ball was also significant for me because no one before had been able to turn a star into a style icon of such magnitude in just a year to be invited to the Met Gala. But Megan Fox has always been Megan Fox, it’s just that her wardrobe was in desperate need of a total reboot.

How do you manage to simultaneously work with so many clients? After all, you have Megan and Haley and the D’Amelio sisters and Halsey, and even this is not a complete list.

This is a time management issue. I have a great team of three assistants, they are all professionals – they are always ready to hedge and help on all fronts.

Megan Fox in Paris Georgia with Coperni bag, September 2021 © Getty Images

Is the Hollywood stylist community a toxic environment?

I cannot be responsible for everyone, so I will speak for myself. I always sincerely rejoice at the success of my colleagues, I try to be in excellent relations with everyone and I will never compete or compete with anyone. There is enough work in the industry for everyone. Those who are destined to work with some celebrities will definitely work with them. I am a fatalist in such matters.

Do you have a celebrity beauty that you would also like to take on the wardrobe?

Of course! I have several dream heroes that I have been eyeing for a long time. But I don’t want to divulge names yet. For now, I plan to continue to develop my YouTube channel and further explode the industry with my girls.