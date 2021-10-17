Yatsenyuk assessed the losses of Ukraine from untimely purchases of gas :: Politics :: RBK

Ukraine lost $ 5 billion (354.9 billion rubles) due to the fact that it did not buy gas at a better price on time, although it had the opportunity to do so. This statement was made by the former Prime Minister of the country Arseniy Yatsenyuk on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel, the broadcast was conducted on YouTube.

The politician explained that the country should have bought gas when it cost $ 250 per cubic meter. m., moreover, he added, Ukraine has one of the largest gas storage facilities in Europe, and Naftogaz had $ 2 billion on its account.

“With these funds it was possible to buy a sufficient volume of gas and pump it into storage. This was not done <...> Today the Ukrainian will be pulled out of their pockets, think about this figure, $ 5 billion, “Yatsenyuk said. He added that both the state budget and the state-owned company Naftogaz, which is now forced to buy gas at $ 1.2 thousand, incurred losses.

The amount of losses correlates with the annual expenditures of the Ukrainian budget for defense, Yatsenyuk also pointed out. He noted that the Verkhovna Rada should organize a commission to investigate the circumstances of the incident so that the perpetrators are punished.