10 love movies with a magical atmosphere

Anne Hathaway and Hugh Dancy

The pandemic has made its own adjustments in the holiday vacation schedule. Rospotrebnadzor recommends avoiding crowds in enclosed spaces, as well as maintaining social distance. Therefore, you will have to forget about meeting friends and traveling even on New Year’s weekend. However, this does not mean that home gatherings should be boring. We have compiled for you a list of films that will immerse you in the world of romance and magic for the next ten days of winter vacation.

“Enchanted Ella”

On New Year’s Eve, I especially want to believe in miracles, so a good story about Ella will come in handy. The plot of the film combines several fairy tales at once from “Cinderella” – the heroine has to put up with the unbearable character of her half-sisters, to “Sleeping Beauty” – the fairy gives Ella a gift, though not the most pleasant one. The girl became hostage to the spell of “obedience” and is forced to carry out other people’s instructions against her will.

The charming Anne Hathaway is in the lead role, and her chosen one, Prince Char, is played by Hugh Dancy. For the sake of love, the heroine will have to overcome the spell and start making independent decisions, which makes the fairy tale not only fascinating, but also inspiring for bold changes in life. By the way, “Enchanted Ella” has a literary source – the novel of the same name by Gail Carson Levine.

“Snow White: Revenge of the Dwarfs “

The festive mood will be supported by the fairy tale about Snow White, where the wicked witch Clementianne, unexpectedly for her role, was played by Julia Roberts. The actress approached the work with a great deal of self-irony, showing herself to be a beauty who is obsessed with her appearance. That only there is a scene of beauty procedures in which Roberts’ face is smeared with bird droppings …

The role of Snow White went to Lily Collins, and Prince Charming, Armie Hammer. By the way, the director was Tarsem Singh, who brought an Indian flavor to the picture. In the film, the tunes of the sitar will sometimes sound, and the final scene will completely whirl the heroes in a sea of ​​flowers and dances.

“Practical magic”

“Have you ever tried to spin quickly? Love is about the same. The heart is pounding in the chest, the whole world is changing, but if you are not careful, if you don’t catch your eye on something, you can lose your balance ”

The end of the 90s was distinguished by a particular interest in the topic of witchcraft. “Practical Magic” appeared in the wake of such TV hits as “Charmed” and “Sabrina, the Little Witch.” The creators of the picture also attracted the most top actresses at that time for the main roles: Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman. And the second, for the sake of filming, turned from a usually cold diva into a “lighter” with a fiery red shock.

The film tells about the sisters of witches who suffer from the ancestral curse – all their chosen ones must perish. To never meet a soul mate, the heroine Bullock comes up with the image of a non-existent man. But how can you escape from true love?

“Penelope”

The heroine of this romantic comedy is another hostage of the curse. Penelope was born with a pig’s heel, and only those who love her like this will be able to return the girl to a human appearance. True, here’s the bad luck – all the grooms, seeing the bride’s unusual nose, run away, sparkling with their heels.

The film was released a couple of years before the launch of Instagram, as if anticipating a new wave of mass obsession with beauty and transformation. Penelope, played by Christina Ricci, will show you how to turn disadvantages into advantages. And of course, the girl will meet true love in the person of the hero James McAvoy, who does not pursue imposed standards.

“Witch”

A silly comedy starring Nicole Kidman and Will Ferrell. Here the character of Hollywood blonde Isabelle Bigelow is a witch who, to the horror of her father, wants to get rid of her superpowers and live a normal life. Only now the witch does not suspect that miracles happen in everyday life, namely, a meeting with a man of dreams.

By the way, despite the world success, the painting was received coolly at home. All because it is a remake of the once popular in the US TV series “My wife bewitched me.” However, the Russian viewer can safely enjoy watching, because he does not have to compare the actors with the characters in the original version.

“Kate and Leo”

A dream movie for fans of Hugh Jackman. In the melodrama, the brutal Wolverine appears as a prince on a white horse with excellent manners and a gentlemanly bearing. But can there be such ideals in our century? Jackman’s hero, Duke Leopold, comes to New York in the early 2000s straight from 1876 and wins the heart of Kate (Meg Ryan), a career woman who has long forgotten what gallant men are.

Next to the Duke, the main character wants to be a little lady herself. However, Jackman’s character appreciates this modern self-confidence in Kate. “Leo loves her spirit, her freedom and her ability to defend her point of view. He had never seen anything like this in women before, ”the actor shared.

“Lake house”

“The person who was next to me, who wanted to marry me, I pushed away, ran away from him, and with a person with whom I just can’t meet, I would like to live my whole life.”

And again, the queen of melodramas is Sandra Bullock in the lead roles. True, now together with the charming Keanu Reeves. A beautiful picture about the power of love, for which there are no barriers, even if it is time itself. So, the heroine of Sandra – Kate Forster and Keanu – Alex Wyler live in the same house by the lake, but in different years: she is in 2006, and he is two years later.

The only way for strange neighbors to communicate is the mailbox. Friendly correspondence gradually develops into romantic feelings. Will the lovers be able to meet? By the way, the actors themselves were very happy to meet on the set. After all, as it turned out, a spark slipped between them during the period of work on the film “Speed” in 1994, but no one admitted to each other in sympathy.

“Keanu was so cute and handsome. It was very difficult to stay serious with him. As soon as he looked at me, and I began to giggle nervously, ”- recalled Bullock on the talk show Ellen DeGeneres.

“From 13 to 30”

Light fantastic comedy about growing up. The main character is 13-year-old Jenna Rink (Jennifer Garner), who dreams of becoming a self-confident 30-year-old woman. And lo and behold! In an instant, her wish comes true – she becomes an adult, and even a successful editor of a glossy magazine. True, Jenna remains a child in her mind, so in a panic she begins to look for childhood friend Matt. In the course of the plot, the heroine realizes that she has turned into a completely unbearable person who pushed away all loved ones from herself because of vanity.

Matt performed by Mark Ruffalo will help her to return to the past and rethink the values. The film is filled with nostalgia for the 80s, so many hits of that time will sound in it. Garner admitted that she got great pleasure from filming, which reminded her of her childhood.

“Boyfriend from the future”

“We travel in time all together, every day of our lives. And only one thing is required of us – to enjoy this wonderful journey “

A real find for fans of inspiring films. The story tells about a young man named Tim, who inherited an unusual gift from his father – time travel. The young man uses his abilities to charm the pretty stranger Mary, but every time he makes mistakes and tries to correct them. However, don’t mistakes make life more interesting?

British painting will help you look at everyday life in a new way, teach you to value every minute of precious time. And now, remembering the danger of a pandemic, this topic is becoming especially acute. Starring Rachel McAdams, the star of The Notebook, and Donal Gleeson, the same Bill Weasley from the Harry Potter series.

Groundhog Day

A great choice of painting ahead of the first working Monday in 2021, when it seems like groundhog days are coming again. The film has long been familiar to viewers, but few notice that this is a perfect example of how to break out of the circle of routine. Bill Murray’s hero gains freedom only when he begins to be interested in something or someone other than himself.

“I hope we really become more aware of how we relate to others and the influence that we have on them every day,” said Andie MacDowell, who played the beloved of the main character.