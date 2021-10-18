9 options for fashionable pants like Blake Lively

American actress showed a simple but stylish look for every day

Blake Lively received style icon status after her role in the series “Gossip” … Serena van der Woodsen, the heroine of the star, became a real standard of style in the mid-2000s, and still most of her wardrobe is relevant. Blake Lively keeps up with Serena: celebrity images on the red carpet regularly appear in the top of the best, and her everyday bows are copied by girls around the world.

Recently, the paparazzi spotted Lively on a walk in New York. The star chose blue pinstriped pants, which she paired with white long sleeve and Chanel trekking boots. Wide leg striped trousers are the perfect addition to your everyday wardrobe. They can be inserted into absolutely any image, relaxed – with 90s sweatshirt or oversized sweater, or formal – with turtleneck , shirt and jacket from the set.













Fashion influencers are also wearing striped suit pants this fall. They combine such a wardrobe item with cozy cardigans , simple T-shirts, mesh long sleeves or wear it as part of a suit – with vest and an oversized jacket.

Inspired by the image of Blake and the street style heroes, they collected 10 models of striped trousers to replace boring jeans with them.

Dolce & Gabbana trousers, 56,680 rubles

Brunello Cucinelli trousers, 109,600 rubles

Tela trousers, 19471 rubles

Acne Studios trousers, 33,240 rubles

Alysi trousers, 23,524 rubles

Peserico trousers, 27,221 rubles

Pants Zara, 15999 rubles, zara.com

Pants H&M, 7999 rubles, hm.com