9 options for fashionable pants like Blake Lively

By
Sharla Hamblin
-
0
43

October 18 |

Yana Polyaninova

American actress showed a simple but stylish look for every day

Blake Lively received style icon status after her role in the series “Gossip”… Serena van der Woodsen, the heroine of the star, became a real standard of style in the mid-2000s, and still most of her wardrobe is relevant. Blake Lively keeps up with Serena: celebrity images on the red carpet regularly appear in the top of the best, and her everyday bows are copied by girls around the world.

Blake Lively photo # 1
Blake Lively

Recently, the paparazzi spotted Lively on a walk in New York. The star chose blue pinstriped pants, which she paired with white long sleeve and Chanel trekking boots. Wide leg striped trousers are the perfect addition to your everyday wardrobe. They can be inserted into absolutely any image, relaxed – with 90s sweatshirt or oversized sweater, or formal – with turtleneck, shirt and jacket from the set.






Fashion influencers are also wearing striped suit pants this fall. They combine such a wardrobe item with cozy cardigans, simple T-shirts, mesh long sleeves or wear it as part of a suit – with vest and an oversized jacket.

Inspired by the image of Blake and the street style heroes, they collected 10 models of striped trousers to replace boring jeans with them.

Dolce & Gabbana trousers, 56680 rubles photo # 2
Dolce & Gabbana trousers, 56,680 rubles
Brunello Cucinelli trousers, 109,600 rubles photo # 3
Brunello Cucinelli trousers, 109,600 rubles
Tela trousers, 19471 rubles photo # 4
Tela trousers, 19471 rubles
Acne Studios trousers, 33,240 rubles photo # 5
Acne Studios trousers, 33,240 rubles
Alysi trousers, 23524 rubles photo # 6
Alysi trousers, 23,524 rubles
Peserico trousers, 27 221 rubles photo № 7
Peserico trousers, 27,221 rubles
Pants Zara, 15999 rubles, zara.com photo № 8
Pants Zara, 15999 rubles, zara.com
Trousers H&M, 7999 rubles, hm.com photo No. 9
Pants H&M, 7999 rubles, hm.com
Persona trousers by Marina Rinaldi, 21,900 rubles, bosco.ru photo # 10
Pants Persona by Marina Rinaldi, 21,900 rubles, bosco.ru

Photo source: Getty Images

Share with your friends and get a bonus

Instyle

Marksistskaya Street, 34/10, office 403 Moscow, Russia, 109147

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here