A man took a photo in a cemetery and saw a strange “face” – Gazeta.Ru

The Briton took a photo while walking in the cemetery and saw a strange “face” in the resulting picture, the newspaper writes. LADBible…

Amir Jardan ended up in the cemetery with his girlfriend Amy and Aunt Susan. As the guy said, they love to explore such places and are not afraid of urban legends.

Passing the tombstones, Amir and her friend decided to take a memorable photo. Choosing a better angle, the guy “snapped” the camera, but already at home he noticed a strange silhouette in the picture, similar to the “face of a ghost”.

“I am one hundred percent sure that we were alone then. But we had the feeling that someone was watching us, ”said Jardan.

However, the mysterious shot provoked the Briton even more. According to him, now he wants to arrange a ghost hunt and promises that he will not return empty-handed.

“Next time I will shoot a video [c призраком]… My girlfriend and I love to travel to strange places, ”added Jardan.

