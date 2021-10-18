https://ria.ru/20211018/migrant-1755018833.html

A migrant will be expelled from Russia after a conflict with a pensioner in Samara

2021-10-18

SAMARA, October 18 – RIA Novosti. The initiator of the conflict between a pensioner and migrant traffickers in Samara, who, according to social networks, allegedly threw fruit at him, will be expelled from Russia by a court decision, according to the press service of the GUMVD for the region. between an elderly man and migrants from one of the retail outlets located in the Industrial District of Samara. The latter, according to social networks, allegedly threw a fruit at the pensioner and hit him in the eye “for fun.” Administrative protocols were drawn up against the young man for committing petty hooliganism and violation of migration legislation. “On October 16, the Industrial District Court of the city of Samara found the man guilty of committing these offenses and sentenced him to a fine with administrative expulsion from the Russian Federation,” says in the message.

The incident in Samara: passers-by stood up for an old man who was offended by migrants Police began checking after an incident in Samara, where migrants selling fruits and vegetables threw something at an old man. According to him, this happens almost every day. 2021-10-18T13: 03 true PT1M00S

